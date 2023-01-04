St. Louis Man's Fiery Mercedes Crash Sends Dumpster Airborne

The driver told police he has no memory of the crash

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge An early morning fiery car crash sent this recycling dumpster over a fence and into a neighbor's backyard.
Ryan Krull
An early morning fiery car crash sent this recycling dumpster over a fence and into a neighbor's backyard.

Early this morning a 23-year-old speeding through the alleys of the Central West End in his Mercedes-Benz struck a dumpster, causing it to go airborne and causing the car to catch fire.

The dumpster was struck with such force that it landed in a resident's backyard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police say that a little before 2 a.m., an officer spotted the Mercedes "traveling at a high rate of speed" in an alley near the intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Sarah Street.

The vehicle sped across Sarah and into the alley just south of the 4100 block of Lindell.

According the the SLMPD, the vehicle, "went airborne due to the high rate of speed and a dip in the road."

The Mercedes landed on its front tires but lost control, striking the dumpsters in the alley. One of the dumpsters, specifically the one for recycling, went flying. It landed on the other side of a chainlink fence in a nearby resident's backyard.

Police say that after striking the dumpster, the Mercedes caught fire.

click to enlarge Footage from the crash that happened in the small hours of the morning.
Fox2 News
Footage from the crash that happened in the small hours of the morning.

Fox 2 News reported that neighbors also heard gunfire in addition to the crash and that the gunfire came from the car itself.

SLMPD says that the police report from the incident is incomplete, but thus far there is no mention of a gun being recovered at the scene.

The driver told police he had no memory of crashing his Mercedes. He suffered a laceration to his forehead as well as an injury to his leg. First responders transported him to a nearby hospital.

The dumpster for green waste was also badly damaged in the crash. The brown "trash only" one survived relatively unscathed.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Patrico Is Off The Rizzuto Show After Allegations of Inappropriate DMs

By Benjamin Simon

Tony Patrico, known on the air as "Patrico," was part of The Rizzuto Show for nine years.

Bold Prediction: Kia Boyz Supplanted by Female Rivals, HyunDamez

By Ryan Krull

A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis city.

Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin, 49, for 2003 Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed by the state of Missouri on January 3, 2023.

Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint

By Mike Fitzgerald

A Missouri nonprofit used new state data to create this interactive map, which allows parents to see how their school district's use of restraint and isolation compares with others in the state.

Also in News

Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint

By Mike Fitzgerald

A Missouri nonprofit used new state data to create this interactive map, which allows parents to see how their school district's use of restraint and isolation compares with others in the state.

Hartmann: The We-Can't-Trust-Ourselves Movement

By Ray Hartmann

The Missouri GOP is trying to make passing statewide initiatives by simple majority a thing of the past.

Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin, 49, for 2003 Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed by the state of Missouri on January 3, 2023.

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.
More

Digital Issue

January 4, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us