Dearly beloveds, we gather here today to pray that the Christmas gods or Santa himself, whoever, may finally unleash a White Christmas upon us.
It’s been several years since we’ve all been able to claim that one Christmas song that plays over and over on radio waves, despite the timing never being quite right (yes, we’re only ever dreaming of a white Christmas) but now, our prayers may finally be answered. As we brace for some bitterly cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis, some weather services are also predicting heavy snowfall for our area next week.
It comes from a pending winter storm, and much of our area is expecting to see some sort of snowfall. Some forecasts call for 8 inches of snow in St. Louis, with the metro area experiencing upwards of 12 inches.
Bitterly Cold Temperatures Likely to Impact Much of the Lower 48 States Heading into the Holiday Seasonhttps://t.co/hVz7Cri0hR pic.twitter.com/N8gQ7FYlu4— NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) December 12, 2022
The National Weather Service of St. Louis, however, is telling us not to get too far ahead of ourselves — they called the amount of snow (if any) a “big unknown" in a Tweet earlier today.
Better stock up on those bread, eggs and milk in any case. Winter is coming.
