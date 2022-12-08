St. Louis Mayor Signs Order Creating Reparations Commission

The nine-member commission will explore solutions to St. Louis' turbulent racial history

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 10:35 am

click to enlarge Prospective members of the reparations commission will have to apply to join, with the mayor choosing the final nine appointees. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Prospective members of the reparations commission will have to apply to join, with the mayor choosing the final nine appointees.

Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order on Wednesday creating a volunteer reparations commission to explore rectifying racial injustice in St. Louis.

The nine-member commission will research how St. Louis’ turbulent racial history has led to race-based harms for city residents and create a manifesto of such harms. Eventually, under no clear timeline, the commission will propose potential monetary repairs to the harms St. Louis’ racial history has inflicted on the oppressed.

“The people closest to the problems are closest to the solution,” Jones said in a statement Thursday. “I look forward to reviewing this commission’s work to chart a course that restores the vitality of Black communities in our city after decades of disinvestment. We cannot succeed as a city if one half is allowed to fail.”

Prospective members of the reparations commission will have to apply to join, with the mayor choosing the final nine appointees.
PDF — Executive_Order_on_Reparations.docx.pdf

Six of the nine members must already have certain roles: One member, for example, must be a licensed attorney, another an ordained faith leader.

The remaining three members must be residents of St. Louis and have experience in social justice initiatives or “facilitating public dialogue,” among other qualifications.

Jones’ signing of Executive Order 74 comes over a year after the mayor joined 11 mayors nationwide to pledge reparations to generational victims of slavery. The mayors had no details on how to execute their promise when they announced it in June.

Jones has since approved a bill allowing residents and businesses to donate to a reparations fund, calling it “a first step” for something that needed “deliberate, studied implementation.”

At an event in October, the mayor promised to sign an executive order to establish a reparations commission such as the one on the horizon today.

Those interested in applying can do so on the city’s website.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Monica Obradovic
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination

By Mike Fitzgerald

Contaminated soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central.

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Battlehawks Unveil New Jerseys

By Benjamin Simon

Two people wearing eagle hats stand in The Dome at America’s Center. The person in the front spreads his arms out while wearing a "Ka-Kaw" shirt.

Also in News

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

By Kathy Gilsinan

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us