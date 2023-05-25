St. Louis Mayor Signs Order To Protect Trans Residents

The executive order requires city government buildings to have at least one all-gender bathroom

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 3:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missouri proposed the second highest number of anti-trans measures compared to any other state last session. - Nick Schnelle
Nick Schnelle
Missouri proposed the second highest number of anti-trans measures compared to any other state last session.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones moved to make St. Louis a more inclusive space for trans residents today.

An executive order signed by Jones requires key city departments to implement new gender-inclusive practices in light of anti-trans legislation passing through the state legislature. 

Last month, the Missouri legislature passed bills that restricted transgender minors from gender-affirming care and kept them from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity. Those were just two of 48 different anti-LGBTQ measures filed last session — and part of what made Missouri the state with the most anti-LGBTQ bills in the country last session.

“I’ve heard from trans youth and their families who feel like hateful attacks from Jefferson City will force them to leave our state,” Jones said in a statement. “This order sends the message that St. Louis will fight to protect our trans community in the face of bigotry.”

Jones’ order requires city administration buildings to have at least one all-gender bathroom and blocks city-supported sports programs from operating in a way that is not gender-affirming.

Currently, anyone who registers for a sports program via the city’s Recreation Division's website has to disclose their gender, but the only options are male or female. Disclosing gender will no no longer be a requirement.

Related
As Missouri rushes to pass anti-trans legislation, parents like Keely Kromat (right) and her daughter, Rowan McGrew (left), are left wondering what to do next.

Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions May Drive Families Out of Missouri: Some transgender Missourians and their families feel they have no other choice

The executive order also requires the Department of Health to disseminate information on how city residents, including youth, can access gender-affirming care.

Jones’ order is a direct rebuttal to the Missouri General Assembly’s attempt to restrict trans youth from sports and gender-affirming care, which is described in the order as “hateful persecution of vulnerable children through government overreach.” 

The mayor conferred with the city’s LGBTQIA Advisory Board to draft the order, according to Shira Berkowitz, one of the board’s nine members. 

“The advisory board was able to prioritize and make sure that these are meetable needs and that every piece of the executive order has a place where it can be enforced and provided with access,” Berkowitz tells the RFT.

St. Louis follows several Democratic cities in predominantly Republican states that have taken similar actions to combat anti-trans legislation. The city’s also following in the footsteps of what St. Louis County Executive Sam Page did about two years ago when he ordered about 300 single-stall bathrooms in county government buildings to be designated as gender neutral. 

Related
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

ACLU, Lambda Legal Sue to Block Missouri Trans Health Care Order: The petition seeks to invalidate an order from the AG that would end gender-affirming care for most transgender Missourians

Kansas City Council approved a resolution in May to declare Kansas City a “sanctuary city,” saying the city will not fine a person or organization that seeks or provides gender-affirming care or enforce violations should the state pass a law that would impose punishments.

Berkowitz, who is also the senior policy director for PROMO, Missouri’s statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, says the organization is ecstatic to see mayors stepping up.

“We’re thrilled that there’s a wide number of cities supporting transgender Missourians and taking significant stands to condemn legislation that the governor may still sign into law,” Berkowitz says.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Judge Blocks Post-Dispatch Story about Accused Murderer

By Ryan Krull

The Post-Dispatch's offices downtown off North Tenth Street.

Chesterfield Teen Arrested for Threatening to Harm U.S. President

By Monica Obradovic

Investigators reportedly pulled a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul.

Also in News

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

By Monica Obradovic

Ballot

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us