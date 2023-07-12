St. Louis Mayor Signs ‘Right to Counsel’ Bill

It's a “first step” to bettering renters' rights in St. Louis, city officials say

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 1:36 pm

click to enlarge Mayor Tishaura Jones signs the tenants' right to counsel bill.
Monica Obradovic
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs Board Bill 59.

Renters in St. Louis will soon have easier access to legal representation when facing eviction. 

Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill to create a Right to Counsel program that will provide representation to tenants facing eviction proceedings in the city. The bill allocates $285,000 in federal pandemic aid money to the Department of Human Services to administer the program.

St. Louis is now the 22nd city in the U.S. to enact such a measure. Cities including Kansas City and New Orleans have implemented similar programs to provide tenants access to legal support during the eviction process.

St. Louis’ version will apply to residential renters who have received a notice from their landlord to terminate or not to renew a tenancy. Renters would be represented by attorneys through “designated organizations” or individuals that have been selected by the city to provide the representation.

The bill also requires property owners to inform tenants of the availability of the program when they try to evict them.

Ward 10 Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard sponsored the bill after former 6th Ward Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia proposed a similar measure in January. Ingrassia resigned from the board for a post in Board of Aldermen President Megan Green’s office earlier this year. 

Aldermen originally gave first-round approval to Ingrassia’s bill, but momentum came to a halt as aldermen looked for a source of funding. It was reintroduced in June.

At a press conference today, Jones lauded Right to Counsel as a way to address the roots of crime and poverty in the city. 

“There’s no doubt that housing instability drives poverty,” Jones said. “When we protect tenants, we make sure families have a safe place to stay.” 

Jones and Green both reiterated that this bill is “just the first step” in what will be a long-term project to ensure tenants’ rights. 

“This fall, the board will continue to advocate for tenants by introducing a tenants’ bill of rights and a rental registry for tenants [to] hold problem landlords accountable,” Green said.

The Right to Counsel program will be established no later than July 1, 2024.

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
