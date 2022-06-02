St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after a day of public appearances.Yesterday afternoon, Mayor Jones found out that she had been exposed to COVID-19, cancelled all of her evening appearances and took a COVID test. She tested positive on an antigen test and a subsequent PCR test, according to a statement. Mayor Jones is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated and boosted.She is working from home for the safety of her staff and has notified people she came into contact with.This news comes after thereported this morning that COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The seven-day average of new cases in St. Louis County is 366 on Wednesday, which is up 10 percent from the week before. It also surpasses the numbers for the summer delta surge, which peaked at a seven-day average of 325 cases last August.Plus, since fewer people are taking tests, it is likely the number of people infected with COVID-19 is actually much higher. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is approaching 40, a number that is worrying for health officials. But this is actually lower than when the summer surge was at its peak and the seven-day average for hospitalizations was at 85.Mayor Tishaura Jones has been an advocate of vaccines, even sharing that her 14-year-old son is vaccinated. The CDC says that vaccination and masks are your strongest defense against COVID-19.