Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 8:54 am

click to enlarge Mayor Tishaura Jones has tested positive for the coronavirus. - SCREENGRAB FROM MAYOR TISHAURA JONES / FACEBOOK
Screengrab from Mayor Tishaura Jones / Facebook
Mayor Tishaura Jones has tested positive for the coronavirus.


Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after a day of public appearances.

Yesterday afternoon, Mayor Jones found out that she had been exposed to COVID-19, cancelled all of her evening appearances and took a COVID test. She tested positive on an antigen test and a subsequent PCR test, according to a statement. Mayor Jones is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated and boosted.

She is working from home for the safety of her staff and has notified people she came into contact with.

This news comes after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported this morning that COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The seven-day average of new cases in St. Louis County is 366 on Wednesday, which is up 10 percent from the week before. It also surpasses the numbers for the summer delta surge, which peaked at a seven-day average of 325 cases last August.

Plus, since fewer people are taking tests, it is likely the number of people infected with COVID-19 is actually much higher. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is approaching 40, a number that is worrying for health officials. But this is actually lower than when the summer surge was at its peak and the seven-day average for hospitalizations was at 85.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has been an advocate of vaccines, even sharing that her 14-year-old son is vaccinated. The CDC says that vaccination and masks are your strongest defense against COVID-19.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

By Ryan Krull

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

Individual Open Carrying AR-15 Gets Robbed at Gunpoint in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

There was a shoot out on Friday, May 27, at Wellston Food Market.

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Asshole St. Charles Deputy Shoots and Kills His Neighbor’s Dog

By Daniel Hill

Apollo, a three-year-old Spanish mastiff, was reportedly shot and killed Sunday night.

Also in News

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

By Jenna Jones

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

Hartmann: When It Comes to Murdered Kids, Vicky Hartzler Sticks to Her Guns

By Ray Hartmann

Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate and says we shouldn't let a mass shootings at elementary schools influence our gun laws.

1,780 Foster Kids Went Missing in Missouri in Two-and-a-Half Years

By Tessa Weinberg

In Missouri, there were 1,780 instances of foster kids going missing over the course of a two-and-a-half-year period, a federal watchdog found.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us