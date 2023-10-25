St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Has COVID-19

She tested positive after returning from a conference in Baltimore

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge Mayor Tishaura Jones at a press conference in City Hall.
RYAN KRULL
Mayor Tishaura Jones at a press conference in City Hall.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tested positive for COVID-19 last night, a representative for her office announced this morning. 

Spokesman Nick Dunne wrote in an email that after Jones returned from a conference in Baltimore on Tuesday, she took a COVID-19 test as a precaution because she had been traveling.

The test came back positive. Jones is experiencing mild symptoms.

Over the next five days, the mayor will be working from home and hold virtual meetings, Dunne said. Those she was in contact with have been notified of the positive test. 

"Mayor Jones is fully vaccinated and boosted and will continue to test according to CDC guidelines," Dunne said. "She urges any St. Louisan who is not fully vaccinated and boosted to take the steps to do so."

This is Jones' second bout of COVID-19. She also tested positive in summer 2022.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

