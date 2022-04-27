Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Medical Official Says Cora Faith Walker Died of Heart Condition

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge Cora Faith Walker at Tishaura Jones' 2017 mayoral campaign party - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Danny Wicentowski
Cora Faith Walker at Tishaura Jones' 2017 mayoral campaign party

Medical officials say former Missouri state representative Cora Faith Walker’s cause of death was due to a heart disease. First reported by KSDK, St. Louis Medical Examiner Michael Graham says Walker died of a heart condition known as nonischemic cardiomyopathy. Graham explained the condition as a disease of the heart muscle, one that usually affects older people with high blood pressure, but he said that Walker did not have high blood pressure.

Walker died the morning of March 11 at 37 years old. She died in a hotel after attending Mayor Tishaura Jones' birthday party the night before. Speculation followed after news of her death broke, with rumors involving drug use, but Graham tells KSDK that is not the case.
Mayor Tishaura Jones with Cora Faith Walker

Cora Faith Walker Controversy: Everything We Know

“There were prescription medications in her system that were all expected to be there in the amounts we would expect to see,” Graham says to KSDK. “There were no illicit substances found.”

The heart condition essentially short-circuited Walker’s heart, Graham tells KSDK, causing an arrhythmia.

The RFT has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s office for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

Walker was chief policy officer for St. Louis County at the time of her death, and a reproductive rights and healthcare advocate. She was mourned by the mayor, U.S. Representative Cori Bush, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and much of the St. Louis community following her passing. She is survived by her husband and pets.

"Cora Faith Walker's enduring legacy continues to be embodied through the life and service of those she loved and those who loved and knew her," her obituary reads.

News Slideshows

