St. Louis Might Actually See Snow Today

But such temperatures cannot — and should not — last. We're finally slated to see some snowfall this week, with the National Weather Service predicting a 90 percent chance of snow today before 3 p.m. and then again after 4 p.m.
The snow flurries trend will continue through Friday, and then our unseasonable temperatures will return.
But if you're about to grab your car keys and head to Schnucks for some panic bread, eggs and milk for French toast, settle down. Despite the frozen water soon to be falling from the sky, it's not going to be cold enough for that snow to stick around long enough to accumulate.
Or maybe just go for it, actually. For all we know, this might be your only chance this season.
