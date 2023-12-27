St. Louis Might Actually See Snow Today

But it's not French toast time yet

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 8:41 am

click to enlarge FLICKR
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Sorry, it's not going to look like this.
You'd be forgiven for forgetting it's winter this year. After all, St. Louis saw temperatures in the upper 50s on Christmas, brushing what FOX 2 says is the region's record of 64 degrees. It was definitely not a white Christmas.

But such temperatures cannot — and should not — last. We're finally slated to see some snowfall this week, with the National Weather Service predicting a 90 percent chance of snow today before 3 p.m. and then again after 4 p.m.

The snow flurries trend will continue through Friday, and then our unseasonable temperatures will return.

But if you're about to grab your car keys and head to Schnucks for some panic bread, eggs and milk for French toast, settle down. Despite the frozen water soon to be falling from the sky, it's not going to be cold enough for that snow to stick around long enough to accumulate.

Or maybe just go for it, actually. For all we know, this might be your only chance this season.
