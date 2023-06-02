St. Louis Mother Raises Funds To Escape Anti-Trans Legislation

Jennifer Harris Dault raised more than $4,000 to help her family leave Missouri

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jennifer Harris Dault (second from left) and her family plan
Courtesy Jennifer Harris Dault
Jennifer Harris Dault (second from left) and her family plan to relocate to New York because of the anti-trans legislation recently passed in Missouri.
Following the recent slew of anti-trans laws passing through the Missouri legislature, parents of trans children are beginning to seek refuge out of state. One such is Jennifer Harris Dault, the mother of an eight-year-old transgender child in St. Louis, who this week raised funds so that her family can seek refuge in New York.

In a GoFundMe post created four days ago, Harris Dault asked for funds to aid in moving expenses as she and her husband look for new jobs. The fundraiser surpassed its $4,000 goal by more than $800 on Friday. 

The Harris Dault family’s move reflects a larger, nationwide migration of trans individuals who are relocating from their home states to areas in which they feel supported.

Related
As Missouri rushes to pass anti-trans legislation, parents like Keely Kromat (right) and her daughter, Rowan McGrew (left), are left wondering what to do next.

Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions May Drive Families Out of Missouri: Some transgender Missourians and their families feel they have no other choice

With 48 anti-LGBTQ+ bills circulating within its legislature, Missouri is second only to Texas in the number of proposed bills targeting trans individuals, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. In the last couple months, Missouri lawmakers passed bills banning gender-affirming care for minors and barring transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Harris Dault recalls the discussion when she and her husband explained to their daughter in simple terms what these bills meant for her. While her daughter does not fully understand the implications of the bills, she wants to play sports, and it has been “really hard” for her to not participate, Harris Dault said.

“These are really the first people that have had a problem with who she is,” Harris Dault said. “Her school has accepted her. We’ve accepted her. Everyone in her life loves her for who she is, and then these people that she hasn’t met are making rules saying that she can’t participate in ordinary kid stuff.”

In the U.S., trans and nonbinary youth experience high rates of depression, anxiety and suicide, according to a Trevor Project study from December. Gender-affirming care hugely reduces depression and suicide risk among these youths, according to a 2022 study published in JAMA.

Following the GoFundMe post, Harris Dault has received many messages from people in states such as Texas and Florida who are also planning to move.

“Everyone is talking about, ‘At what point do we go?’” she said. “It’s a scary time in the trans community.”

Harris Dault described the response to the GoFundMe as “overwhelming,” noting the quantity of positive and negative feedback she received. Most notably, she felt “amazed” that most of the donations came from strangers.

“That has been just shocking to see just how many people are supporting [us] when they don’t actually know our family,” Harris Dault said.

Simultaneously, Harris Dault has also received numerous messages accusing her of forcing her child to get surgery with the donations, she said. 

“It’s always hard to get messages continuing to call you a child abuser and a groomer and a pedophile, all for following every major medical and psychological association in the United States’ best care practices,” Harris Dault said. “All we’ve done is follow the advice of our pediatrician. … [The criticism] is not new, but it always hurts.”

As an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, Harris Dault hopes the public sees the humanity of trans individuals and families.

“We need people to see what our families really look like,” she said. “My eight-year-old is just a kid. She loves playing with her friends. She does all the typical kid things.”

While she recognizes that the critiques of strangers do not matter, Harris Dault also described how the backlash her family receives is materializing into the very law forcing her family to move.

“We don’t want to leave,” she said. “This is our home, this is our community. We love St. Louis, and we feel perfectly safe in St. Louis. … If it wasn’t for the state legislature, we would be staying here, and this would continue to be our home.”

Related
Hundreds gathered outside the Missouri Capitol yesterday to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

'We Will Win': Hundreds Gather to Protest for Trans Rights at Missouri Capitol: The state is attempting to restrict gender-affirming care

Related
Missouri proposed the second highest number of anti-trans measures compared to any other state last session.

St. Louis Mayor Signs Order To Protect Trans Residents: The executive order requires city government buildings to have at least one all-gender bathroom

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Nina Giraldo

Nina Giraldo is an editorial intern for the Riverfront Times and a rising junior at Washington University in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

St. Louis Man Connected to Proud Boys Facing Rape Charges

By Ryan Krull

Luke Rohlfing

Becky 'Queen of Carpet' Rothman Has Died

By Jaime Lees

Becky 'Queen of Carpet' Rothman Has Died

Missouri Is a Top State for Climate Disasters

By Nina Giraldo

Torrential rains flooded vulnerable neighborhoods in 2022.

Also in News

Missouri Libraries Grapple With Orders to Limit Minors’ Access to Books

By Monica Obradovic

Central Library

Missouri Is a Top State for Climate Disasters

By Nina Giraldo

Torrential rains flooded vulnerable neighborhoods in 2022.

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Police Warn Citizens Not to Wrestle Bear

Poor Goalkeeping from Vancouver Whitecaps Secures Win for CITY SC

By Julian Trejo

Homegrown player Miguel Perez, who graduated from Pattonville High School last week, scored his first MLS goal during the match against Vancouver.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us