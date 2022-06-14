St. Louis Motorcyclist's Shooting Spree Leads to 8 Felony Charges

click to enlarge
Courtesy St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
Jeffrey Burnett is accused of shooting up a frozen custard store and multiple vehicles on Sunday.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today that it is charging 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett with eight felonies for shooting at a frozen custard store and several vehicles as he rode his motorcycle through Ellisville and Wildwood Sunday.
The incident began in the early evening when Burnett shot at the Silky's Frozen Custard on Manchester Road in Ellisville. An Ellisville Police Department probable cause statement says the Silky's front glass door and a commercial freezer sustained damage.
As Burnett proceeded west on Manchester on his motorcycle, he then shot at the driver's side of a white Ford Explorer.
About a fifth of a mile further west, Burnett shot another vehicle. Its driver was injured by breaking glass.
Burnett continued west on Manchester as the road turned into Historic Route 66. Now in Wildwood, about two and a half miles west of the Silky's where his shooting spree began, Burnett shot up a 2019 Nissan Rogue. A victim in the Rogue suffered a laceration on his leg due to broken glass.
Burnett fled on his motorcycle into Franklin County. As Missouri State Highway Patrol pursued him, he re-entered St. Louis County before crashing near Six Flags.
After the crash, police arrested Burnett and recovered a Mac-10 firearm.
The probable cause statement says Burnett's image was captured by several cameras during his shooting spree.
Burnett is currently being held on $350,000 bond.
Fox 2 News has reported
that Burnett was a disgruntled employee of the Pageant music venue in the Loop.