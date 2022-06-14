Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Motorcyclist's Shooting Spree Leads to 8 Felony Charges

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge Jeffrey Burnett is accused of shooting up a frozen custard store and multiple vehicles on Sunday. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
Courtesy St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
Jeffrey Burnett is accused of shooting up a frozen custard store and multiple vehicles on Sunday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today that it is charging 52-year-old Jeffrey Burnett with eight felonies for shooting at a frozen custard store and several vehicles as he rode his motorcycle through Ellisville and Wildwood Sunday.

The incident began in the early evening when Burnett shot at the Silky's Frozen Custard on Manchester Road in Ellisville. An Ellisville Police Department probable cause statement says the Silky's front glass door and a commercial freezer sustained damage.

As Burnett proceeded west on Manchester on his motorcycle, he then shot at the driver's side of a white Ford Explorer.

About a fifth of a mile further west, Burnett shot another vehicle. Its driver was injured by breaking glass.

Burnett continued west on Manchester as the road turned into Historic Route 66. Now in Wildwood, about two and a half miles west of the Silky's where his shooting spree began, Burnett shot up a 2019 Nissan Rogue. A victim in the Rogue suffered a laceration on his leg due to broken glass.

Burnett fled on his motorcycle into Franklin County. As Missouri State Highway Patrol pursued him, he re-entered St. Louis County before crashing near Six Flags.

After the crash, police arrested Burnett and recovered a Mac-10 firearm.

The probable cause statement says Burnett's image was captured by several cameras during his shooting spree.

Burnett is currently being held on $350,000 bond.

Fox 2 News has reported that Burnett was a disgruntled employee of the Pageant music venue in the Loop.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]
Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Video: Bear Scouting Location for New Den Causes Stir in Fenton

By Ryan Krull

A black bear spotted in Fenton is likely looking for a place to start his home.

1,780 Foster Kids Went Missing in Missouri in Two-and-a-Half Years

By Tessa Weinberg

In Missouri, there were 1,780 instances of foster kids going missing over the course of a two-and-a-half-year period, a federal watchdog found.

St. Louis Weather Heat Index Expected To Hit 111 Today

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Weather Heat Index Expected To Hit 111 Today

Hartmann: Why January 6 Means So Much to Eric Greitens

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens.

Also in News

Hartmann: Why January 6 Means So Much to Eric Greitens

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens.

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

By Ray Hartmann

Jeffrey Boyd, Lewis Reed and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week after allegedly taking bribes from a John Doe.

Missouri Homelessness Bill Would Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime

By Monica Obradovic

House Bill 1606 would make camping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor.

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

By Jenna Jones

Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us