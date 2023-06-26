St. Louis Musician Feels Grateful But Conflicted After Drive-By Shooting

click to enlarge Courtesy Ellen Cook Ellen Cook with Westley at Cook's Gravois Park home.

A few days after a drive-by attack left her home riddled with bullet holes and her dog injured, St. Louis musician Ellen Cook has been feeling the support from her community but also can't help but be conflicted about the city she's called home for decades.

As Ellen Hilton Cook, the singer has been playing piano and writing music most of her life. She's an important part of the city's music scene, gigging all around town ever since her first show at the Way Out Club 15 years ago. Friends also describe her as "an incredible dog mama."

In the early hours of Friday morning, Cook was in her Gravois Park home, watching a movie with her two dogs and one cat when suddenly shots rang out on her block. Cook immediately knew something was going on outside. But then she realized that the bullets were coming into her house.

"It was the longest four seconds," Cook tells the RFT. She describes the scene as "rapid-fire gunshots and glass shattering all over my living room and studio."

As nineteen bullets struck her home, Cook covered one of her dogs to protect it. When the shooting stopped, she accounted for the other two pets. One of them, a 10-month-old mastiff named Westley, had fled upstairs. Cook went to retrieve the animal, but saw a trail of blood. Westley had been shot in the chest.

"He was limping and so terrified," Cook says.

click to enlarge Courtesy Ellen Cook Westley recovering at the animal hospital last week.

The police arrived and peppered Cook with questions about who the shooters might have been or if she'd had a fight with anyone recently. Cook had no idea who might have shot up her house. The only thing she could think about was getting the puppy to an animal hospital.

Cook then drove "all over town" trying to find a veterinary hospital open at that late hour. The clinics in Kirkwood and Webster Groves were closed. Driving "cautiously fast," Cook made a u-turn — only to get pulled over by police.

She finally landed at Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester. And despite suffering three gunshot wounds, Westley is now doing OK.

On Monday, when Cook spoke the RFT, Westley was on pain medication but recovering.

"He knows how to live in the moment," Cook says.

Cook says that she loves the city of St. Louis and is among the first to defend it when it gets trash-talked by people who don't live here. However, she can't help but feel conflicted.

"I love St. Louis like a family member that needs help and is misunderstood," she says. "Part of me wants to stay and help us change and grow, and the other half is petrified by the sound of gunshots or a car driving by slowly and it makes me want to move out to the country where isolation and copperheads are my biggest threat."



She adds that it's particularly disheartening when people not from St. Louis talk about crime in St. Louis — and then pass laws to make guns more prevalent on city streets.

"I definitely read the comments about St. Louis. And I'm sure that there will be tons of them on this article, but there's a larger problem. It's not just criminals. It's the access to guns," she says.

She stresses to the RFT she knows that she's hardly the only one in the city who has been the victim of gun violence. Friends have brought her food. A GoFundMe was set up to help her with the expensive vet bills and repairing the damage the gunshots did to her home.

"I've bartended and played music and worked in a community for a long time. So my network is solid. I've got such a great community," she says. "But I feel a little guilty for the people who've been through similar things and don't get this amount of support."

Despite the events of last week, Cook says that she plans to finish recording music she'd recently been working on and hopes to release it soon. She also plans to continue playing shows around town.

"I never thought this would happen to me," she says. "I can’t wrap my head around why this happened."