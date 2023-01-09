St. Louis' New Police Chief Senses 'Hope and Potential' in City

click to enlarge Chief Robert Tracy

The first police chief hired outside of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department started his new job as top cop today.Chief Robert Tracy on Monday took the reins from Interim Police Commissioner Mike Sack after a national search for St. Louis’ next police chief grinded on for over a year.Tracy comes to St. Louis with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience at police departments from New York to Chicago. He vacated his most recent post as police chief for Wilmington, Delaware, to become St. Louis’ top cop.In an email to St. Louis Metropolitan Police staff on Monday, Tracy wrote his appointment was “a true honor” and that the time he’s spent in St. Louis so far has shown him how much the city has to offer.“There is a palpable sense of hope and potential that has been common in each of the conversations and meetings I have had, and it has quickly become clear just how many stakeholders are rooting for the success of our department,” Tracy wrote in his message to staff.Tracy’s hiring concluded two nationwide searches for a successor to former Police Chief John Hayden. Hayden spent 35 years within the city’s ranks and retired months later than planned after the city’s search for his successor lagged behind schedule.Tracy was one of four final finalists to replace Hayden. Of the four candidates, only Sack was internal — Melron Kelly of Columbia, South Carolina, and Larry Boone, the former police chief for Norfolk, Virginia, were in the running until Kelly withdrew to continue his work in Columbia.A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Tracy will spend his first week meeting with department leaders, staff and community members. His new post will become official at a private swear-in ceremony sometime Monday.Tracy will earn a $275,000 salary — with the St. Louis Police Foundation providing a large chunk. The city will pay Tracy $175,000, with the police foundation contributing an additional $100,000 a year.Jones lauded Tracy at the announcement of his hiring last month, calling him data-driven and dedicated to reducing violent crime. Tracy has been nationally recognized for reducing gun violence in Wilmington, Delaware, where murders reached their lowest point in 15 years under Tracy’s leadership in 2022.But Tracy’s career is not devoid of controversy. Wilmington City Council members last January criticized the chief for a lack of diversity in his department, despite Wilmington’s diverse population. Tracy later defended himself, saying he listened to the criticism and responded accordingly.In the months to come, Tracy says the department will work together to “roll out a number of new strategies and initiatives.”“While there is hard work ahead of us, I am confident you will find fulfillment and reward as we achieve our objectives and make St. Louis safer for everyone in our city,” Tracy wrote in his email to staff Monday.