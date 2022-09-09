St. Louis Off Ramp Turns Into World's Worst Beach After Trailer Dumps Sand on I-44

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL A semi-truck flipped over a median on I-44 this morning.

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Sand spilled from the overturned tractor trailer.

Commuters on Highway 44 were delayed this morning when a tractor-trailer flipped over the median on Highway 44 eastbound at the Lafayette Avenue exit around 9 a.m. The accident closed the exit.The driver, 30, was not injured and was walking around talking amicably with the rescue workers. He did not want to give his name or many details about the incident other than saying it played out from his perspective in slow motion.The semi-trailer truck was headed from San Antonio to Chicago carrying sand for cement. The sand spilled out when the tractor-trailer overturned, temporarily creating the worst beach in Missouri.The driver said that first responders initially tried to break open the windshield to rescue him but eventually pulled him out of the driver’s side door.