Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

St. Louis Off Ramp Turns Into World's Worst Beach After Trailer Dumps Sand on I-44

The driver sustained no injuries

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge A semi-truck flipped over a median on I-44 this morning. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
A semi-truck flipped over a median on I-44 this morning.

Commuters on Highway 44 were delayed this morning when a tractor-trailer flipped over the median on Highway 44 eastbound at the Lafayette Avenue exit around 9 a.m. The accident closed the exit.

The driver, 30, was not injured and was walking around talking amicably with the rescue workers. He did not want to give his name or many details about the incident other than saying it played out from his perspective in slow motion.

The semi-trailer truck was headed from San Antonio to Chicago carrying sand for cement. The sand spilled out when the tractor-trailer overturned, temporarily creating the worst beach in Missouri.

The driver said that first responders initially tried to break open the windshield to rescue him but eventually pulled him out of the driver’s side door.

click to enlarge Sand spilled from the overturned tractor trailer. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
Sand spilled from the overturned tractor trailer.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Inside the North St. Louis Rec Center That Built Jayson Tatum

By Benjamin Simon

Michael Nettles, 58, a staffer at the Wohl Community Center, is the architect behind this sports institution.

In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge

By Ryan Krull

A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis City.

St. Louis Man Who Lived a Double Life Avoids Prison, But Still Pays Steep Price

By Ryan Krull

DeLeo Barner lived in Germany under another man's identity for 30 years.

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Available in St. Louis

By Jessica Rogen

A woman receives a vaccine shot.

Also in News

Court Order Would Close Agape Boarding School After Alleged Abuse

By Clara Bates and Tessa Weinberg

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.

Eric Schmitt Takes Aim at Journalists in Open Records Request

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt is filing records requests left and right.

Hartmann: New 'Book Ban' Is Legislative Porn for Missouri

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri legislature's new law might seem to ban books, but it is actually a lot of sound and fury.

Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us