St. Louis Offering Monkeypox Vaccination Opportunities

Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two new monkeypox vaccine clinics
next weekend.
The clinics will run from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.
To make an appointment to get the vaccine, you must first fill out a scheduling form
.
There have been 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the city of St. Louis, and 25 confirmed cases in St. Louis County. There are also 21 probable cases in the city.
To find out more about monkeypox and how to keep yourself safe, visit stlouis-mo.gov/monkeypox
for the latest information.