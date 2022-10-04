St. Louis Offering Monkeypox Vaccination Opportunities

There have been 26 confirmed cases in the city, and 25 confirmed cases in county

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally. - Flickr / Jernej Furman
Flickr / Jernej Furman
Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two new monkeypox vaccine clinics next weekend.

The clinics will run from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15.

To make an appointment to get the vaccine, you must first fill out a scheduling form.

There have been 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the city of St. Louis, and 25 confirmed cases in St. Louis County. There are also 21 probable cases in the city.

To find out more about monkeypox and how to keep yourself safe, visit stlouis-mo.gov/monkeypox for the latest information.

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

