St. Louis Parking Dispute Resolved By Justice Toilet

St. Louis Hills resident, who declined to give us his name so we're calling him "Tom," recently got fed up with drivers parking in his sister's officially designed handicapped spot. Tom lives near a Mexican restaurant off Hampton Avenue, and he tells the RFT that its patrons give "zero fucks" about where they park.
Police have been no help either, he says, which is frustrating because street parking is really the only option for Tom and his sister, who had a traumatic brain injury 20 years ago.
"We have a garage, but the space is so that if and when my sister falls ... I need to have the car close by to get her to urgent care or the ER," Tom told us in a message.
So Tom did what any good brother would do. He took a toilet he noticed in a nearby alley and ziptied it to latest car to park in the handicap spot.
Eventually, police did show up, but not because of Tom's calls about an interloper in the handicapped spot. Rather, a number of his neighbors called the cops because of the "hazard" the toilet caused, according to Tom.
The toilet was not in the driving lane, Tom wrote on Reddit, but one of his neighbors is a police lieutenant. "Within five minutes of him seeing the toilet, the cops were there and started questioning me about causing a hazard.
Still, justice was exacted.
After a few minutes of explaining the situation, and after the police met Tom's sister, the police "quickly issued a ticket to the car and assured me it was an expensive one."
Tom originally shared the ordeal on Reddit and blamed an unknown vigilante for the toilet, but admits to the RFT that it was actually him who decided to turn the car into a Honda Potty.
"For those saying this was a childish stunt... That stunt got me the results I had intended and I didn't have to get beaten up nor beat anyone up," Tom wrote on Reddit. "Problem solved."
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed