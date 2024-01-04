St. Louis' Pesticide Use Has a Citizens Group Demanding Change

click to enlarge FLICKR/ PAUL SABLEMAN Daffodils in Tower Grove Park. Records show the city uses pesticides that include Roundup.

Six years ago, Erin O’Reilly walked through Tower Grove Park when she noticed something she thought was concerning. A city worker was spraying chemicals on the park’s greenery, and O’Reilly, a nurse and lactation consultant, says she noticed the same thing occur again and again in the years that followed.

So did other city residents who now make up the St. Louis No Spray Coalition. The group has spent the last two and a half years trying to get the city to limit its use of pesticides on public land — but they say their message has fallen mostly on deaf ears.

“It’s our mission to ensure that our public green spaces are maintained in a healthy manner without the use of chemicals that can cause unhealthy effects,” O’Reilly tells the RFT.

It’s a mission the coalition has been determined to accomplish. Members have gone through 17 versions of a draft ordinance that would limit pesticide use.

They also worked to obtain public records showing just how much pesticides the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry used from 2018 to 2021 — which took a year and a half, a lawyer, and intervention from then-Alderwoman Megan Green. The group encountered “roadblock after roadblock” from the city’s Sunshine Law officer, says coalition member Daniel “Digger” Romano.

The records they eventually received showed the city used 520 gallons of Roundup in city parks from 2018 to 2021, in addition to smaller amounts of Resolve and Resolute herbicides. All three pesticides contain substances thatare recognized as possible carcinogens by various agencies.

Roundup’s manufacturer, St. Louis-based Monsanto, has been in the midst of a series of heated court battles over its effects, with mixed results. The German company Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018, and two years later, agreed to pay $10 billion to settle claims that Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate, caused cancer.

In several recent cases, juries have sided with plaintiffs who were not included in the settlement, racking up billions in losses for the pharmaceutical company. In October, a jury awarded St. Louis man John Durnell $1.25 million after he developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after using Roundup for several years.

Earl Neal, a City of St. Louis Forestry Department employee in the 1990s, reached a settlement with Bayer in 2022 after he accused Roundup of causing his cancer. Earl also had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I think the city is really putting itself in legal and financial danger by continuing to use pesticides,” coalition member Barbara Chicherio says.

In an emailed statement, Nick Dunne, public information officer for Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office, did not address a question about whether the city still used Roundup. Dunne said, “We look forward to reviewing the potential impacts of this proposal, and further discussing practical steps the city of St. Louis can continue making our parks and public spaces safe and healthy.”

The coalition’s bill would require the Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry to develop an “Environmental Land Management Plan” that prioritizes natural and organic practices for plant and pest control. It would also limit the city to pesticides found on the federal National List of Allowed Substances in the Organic Foods Production Act.

Coalition members say their proposed ordinance, called “Healthy Outdoor Parks and Public Space,” has received support from five aldermen. Last January, former Alderman Jesse Todd introduced a version of the bill, but it didn’t go further than one committee hearing.

“As with any piece of legislation, impacted city departments must weigh potential impacts to operations, staff capacity, as well as departmental budgets,” Dunne’s statement reads. “As with the similar bill that did not make it out of committee last year, no fiscal note has been provided.”

Dunne says the city’s Parks Department has had “numerous” conversations with community members about weed and pest remediation methods over the past several years. But Romano says, although members have tried repeatedly to meet with Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Greg Hayes about pesticide use, Hayes has declined. Romano says he heard through Todd that Hayes called the proposal “unworkable.”

“One hundred forty other cities have some version of a bill like we're talking about, so to say this is impossible to implement is rather ridiculous,” Romano says.

Indeed, some cities, including Portland, Maine; Houston, Miami and Austin have banned or restricted use of pesticides that use glyphosate.

“We understand in a political process sometimes compromises are necessary, but we’ve seen this work in other cities and they’re making it work,” Roman says. “We can make it work here.”