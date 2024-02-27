St. Louis Police Probe Possible Internal Leak of Horrifying Crash Video

The video of the fatal crash that led to felony charges against Monte Henderson appears to have been recorded from a police computer

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 1:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
This screenshot shows the moments just before an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed T-bones another vehicle and then runs over two concert-goers.
This screenshot shows the moments just before an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed T-bones another vehicle and then runs over two concert-goers. SCREENSHOT VIA X

Horrific video of the downtown collision that took the life of a Chicago mother and daughter appears to have been leaked to the public via someone with access to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department computer. 

click to enlarge Monte Henderson, 22, is from Kirkwood. - COURTESY SLMPD
COURTESY SLMPD
Monte Henderson, 22, is from Kirkwood.

The video, which is only about three seconds long, shows Laticha “Lety” Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, on the crosswalk at North 18th and Olive streets as a speeding vehicle careens through a red light and rams into the mother and daughter. Bracero died at the scene. Cordova passed away after being taken to a hospital. Police have identified Monte Henderson, 22, as the driver of the car that hit them; he now faces four felony charges and was put on house arrest earlier today as he awaits trial.

The video of the crash appears to have been taken by a police camera positioned atop a traffic pole at the intersection. The video that went public was a cell phone recording of that original footage, taken as it played on a desktop computer screen. KSDK has identified the desktop computer as likely belonging to the police department.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Monte Chambers tells the RFT there is an ongoing investigation into the leak of the video. Chambers added: "As is the case in all internal investigations, we will not be commenting further at this time."

"I'm curious about the provenance of the video as well," said Scott Rosenblum, the attorney for Henderson. "It's not appropriate for it to be leaked. It's nothing I'm too happy with at all."

Rosenblum expressed frustration that the video was made public even before the defense had it. "My only theory I can tell you [about where the video came from], is that it didn't come from the defense," Rosenblum said.

The video seemed to appear everywhere online earlier this week. The earliest instance of the video being posted online the RFT could find was when Twitter user @wolfhatfacts posted it Sunday night. By Monday morning it had been featured on outlets ranging from the Daily Mail and TMZ, as well as numerous other content farms. 

According to Rosenblum, this sort of leak complicates Henderson's case going forward as it could taint a potential jury pool. With so many people in the city having already seen it, Rosenblum says it can affect a potential juror's ability to be fair and impartial "before they even walk in court."

Related
This screenshot shows the moments just before an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed T-bones another vehicle and then runs over two concert-goers.

Horrifying Video Shows Downtown Crash That Killed Chicago Mom and Daughter: Monte Henderson, 22, faces four felonies for the deadly St. Louis crash

Related
Monte Henderson, 22, is from Kirkwood.

Judge Orders House Arrest for Monte Henderson 2 Weeks After Deadly Crash: Prosecutors said the 22-year-old drove recklessly for more than a mile before he killed a mother and daughter leaving Drake’s concert downtown

Related
Laticha “Lety” Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were killed leaving a Drake concert in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, February 13.

Family Seeks Help After Mother and Daughter Killed Leaving Drake Concert: Laticha “Lety” Bracero and Alyssa Cordova loved attending concerts together

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Horrifying Video Shows Downtown Crash That Killed Chicago Mom and Daughter

By Kallie Cox

This screenshot shows the moments just before an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed T-bones another vehicle and then runs over two concert-goers.

St. Louis Church in Kidnapping Case Had Cult-Like Conditions, Prosecutor Says

By Ryan Krull

From left, Grace Kipendo, Pasi Heri and Mmunga Fungamali all face charges related to the kidnapping of a unnamed female.

Royce Hotchkiss Walked Across St. Louis to Prove a Point

By Kallie Cox

Royce Hotchkiss Walked Across St. Louis to Prove a Point

Janky 'Wyoning' Sign Gets Installed, Uninstalled in Rapid Succession

By Ryan Krull

A photo taken on February 26, 2024, shows a misspelled street sign at Morgan Ford Road and Wyoming Street.

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Perv Potosi Cop Matthew Skaggs Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew Skaggs is a former Potosi cop.

Barbara Baker Fights to Give Women in Prison a Second Chance

By Kathleen Lees

Barbara Baker has advocated for women coming out of prison for 25 years.

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Subscribe