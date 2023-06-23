St. Louis Police Seek Suspects Linked to Downtown Mass Shooting

Police have released a photo of individuals who they say are suspects in the Father's Day mass shooting that occurred downtown last Sunday, an incident which took the life of one 17-year-old and wounded 11 other teenagers.
All five young people seen posing with weapons are wanted for questioning, police say. Police are asking anyone who knows the identities of anyone pictured to call CrimeStoppers.
"Investigators are attempting to identify and locate all five individuals. They are believed to be involved in, or have knowledge of, the incident," SLMPD Sergeant Charles Wall tells the RFT.
Wall adds that the photo came to the police by way of social media.
The shooting took place at an office building on Washington Avenue, near the intersection with North 14th Street.
In the following days, numerous current and former commercial tenants of the building spoke out about its lax security.
On Tuesday, an RFT reporter entered the building and took the elevator up to the fifth floor without any hassle. The next day, the Post-Dispatch reported that on the night of the shooting, a party goer used a keycard to access the building, then left the front door propped open for everyone else.
The five suspects in the photo are in addition to a 17-year-old who was taken into and released from police custody on Tuesday.
According to Fox2News, the police asked the the Juvenile Family Court to hold the teenage suspect. However, the court declined, asking for more investigative work to be completed first.
