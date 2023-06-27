St. Louis Police Seize Firearms at Suspected Short-Term Rental Party

Police responded to a disturbance call at the downtown apartment and made one arrest

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Guns confiscated from a weekend party downtown.
Courtesy SLMPD
Over the weekend, police in St. Louis recovered a number of guns and ammunition magazines from a party being held in what they suspect was a short-term rental property downtown.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a disturbance call relating to party happening in an apartment on the 300 block of North 10th Street.

At the party, multiple people were found to be in possession of firearms, including one that had been reported stolen from Des Peres. Police took the person possessing the stolen gun into custody and seized several other weapons.

The SLMPD released a photo of the seized weapons arrayed on a table along with what appears to be an empty can of Monaco Tequila Lime Crush Cocktail.
Public Information Officer Evita Caldwell says that the apartment where the party took place is believed to be a short-term rental, but that information has not yet been definitively verified.

"However, neither of the subjects inside were listed as a permanent renter or resident of the unit," Caldwell says.

Short-term rentals have been a hot topic in St. Louis over the past few weeks as residents and some elected officials have called for stricter regulations of them. Many downtown residents have connected violence there to parties being thrown at properties rented by the organizers for just one night using sites like Airbnb or Vrbo. Two weeks ago in Shaw, a 23-year-old was killed outside a short-term rental in the early afternoon after a party was held there.

Legislation is currently making its way through the Board of Aldermen that would require each property listed for short-term rent to have a designated point of contact available 24/7. The bill would also require property owners listing rentals in the city to obtain a permit.
