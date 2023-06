click to enlarge MONICA OBRADOVIC A car mechanic's dream.

What: Possibly the largest pothole we've ever seen.



Where: Ninth and Wright streets

What it looks like if you squint: still a giant f*cking pothole

Most likely to be mistaken for: a crater on the moon

This pothole can fit: approximately 1,672 marbles, $300 in pennies or a small koi pond

Sound your car makes when you drive over it: not good

Risk of damage to car: 100 percent