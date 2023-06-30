St. Louis Public Radio Reporters Unionize

"We want make this a place where people can work for a long time," photojournalist Brian Munoz says

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 11:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge St. Louis Public Radio in Grand Center.
DOYLE MURPHY
St. Louis Public Radio in Grand Center.
Reporters at St. Louis Public Radio have voted to unionize, their guild announced today.

The announcement comes after a group of the station's journalists, producers, on-air talent and marketing staff voted on whether or not to join the Communication Workers of America, with the yeses carrying the day by a roughly 80-20 margin.

The Communication Workers of America is a union with about 700,000 members in the United States and Canada.

St. Louis Public Radio is operated by the University of Missouri-St. Louis,  part of the University of Missouri System, which is the entity the union will now negotiate with.

Tammy Chaffee, a district organizing coordinator with the Communication Workers of America, said in a statement that the union welcomed the guild of St. Louis Public Radio workers.  “Journalism is critical to our democracy, and we want to ensure STLPR’s staff has a seat at the bargaining table, so they can continue doing their best work," she said. 

Related
Antajuan Adams of New Roots Urban Farm.

Sk8Liborius Fire 'Destroyed' Nearby Urban Farm: New Roots Urban Farm lost between 5,000 to 7,000 pounds of food


In the guild's statement, it pointed out that the University of Missouri System didn't allow many non-reporting positions and support staff, such as business and events staff, to join the union,  part of what the guild called "a larger anti-union campaign."

Photojournalist and guild member Brian Munoz tells the RFT that they are "strategizing" on how to get those individuals into the new union as well.

Munoz says that one of the union's goals will be pushing back against reductions to paid time off, which have recently been implemented across the entire University of Missouri System. (Before making the change, the System poled its four campuses about the proposed reduction and found that only 2 percent of staff approved of it, according to information obtained through an open record request.)

The union will also work to boost the salaries of some employees. Munoz says there are some station employees who, despite having worked many years at the station, are making significantly less than shorter-tenured, similarly credentialed employees.

"We want make this a place where people can work for a long time," Munoz says. "We want people to be able to create long-term careers in the community they love. You know, the University of Missouri System has shown us that that's not always their intention. They will always be looking at the bottom line."

Related
Glory N' Perfection

Glory N’ Perfection Began Accidentally — And Now Its First Album Is Dropping: "I was just stuck at home, and I started writing goofy country songs," says singer and keyboardist Taylor Fogel


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

By Ryan Krull

South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

Detective Sues St. Louis Police for Gender Discrimination

By Ryan Krull

A lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court today accuses the St. Louis Police of discriminating against a female detective.

Lee Enterprises Moves Most Papers to 3 Days a Week — and Mail Delivery

By Sarah Fenske

A mail truck drives down the street

Also in News

Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Missouri Prison Held Trans Woman in Solitary for 6 Years Over HIV Status

By Sarah Fenske

Image of a jail cell.

Ralph Yarl Speaks to the Media for First Time: 'Sometimes My Mind Is Just Foggy'

By Ryan Krull

Ralph Yarl and his mother, Cleo Nagbe, speaking to journalist Robin Roberts.

Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022

By Sarah Fenske

Pedestrian deaths increased in Missouri — and throughout the U.S. — last year.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us