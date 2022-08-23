St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show

click to enlarge
Screengrab
Dr. Mollie James has spoken at a string of anti-vaccine "Covid Summits," with videos posted live by Epoch Times/New Tang Dynasty Television.
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM.
James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
A Riverfront Times cover story
in March detailed James' path from hospital worker to conspiratorial outsider. Now the founder and medical director of the James Clinic in Ellisville, James treats COVID-19 patients by considering "all treatment options available," according to the clinic's website.
Her show will broadcast as part of the weekly lineup of Real Talk with Dr. Eric Neptune and Friends. Neptune, a St. Louis-based chiropractor, currently faces federal charges
for falsely claiming his vitamin D and zinc products could treat or prevent COVID-19.
James has perpetuated her own fringe medical opinions throughout the pandemic. When it comes to ivermectin, a common horse dewormer whose own manufacturer has rebuked use for COVID-19 treatment, James says
"there's no medicine that's safer on the planet."
"Doctors like me have been on the front lines trying to get honest information out to patients," James said in a statement, before claiming she and her peers are battling censorship at the hands of "big pharma."
Her show on the conservative talk radio station 93.3 FM will feature a mix of guest interviews and listener calls, according to a release sent to the RFT
.
"Joining a radio station committed to speaking the truth is a wonderful opportunity to expand our message," James said.