Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show

Fired medical doctor Mollie James falsely claims ivermectin is a cure for COVID-19

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Dr. Mollie James has spoken at a string of anti-vaccine "Covid Summits," with videos posted live by Epoch Times/New Tang Dynasty Television. - Screengrab
Screengrab
Dr. Mollie James has spoken at a string of anti-vaccine "Covid Summits," with videos posted live by Epoch Times/New Tang Dynasty Television.

Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM.

James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.

A Riverfront Times cover story in March detailed James' path from hospital worker to conspiratorial outsider. Now the founder and medical director of the James Clinic in Ellisville, James treats COVID-19 patients by considering "all treatment options available," according to the clinic's website.

Her show will broadcast as part of the weekly lineup of Real Talk with Dr. Eric Neptune and Friends. Neptune, a St. Louis-based chiropractor, currently faces federal charges for falsely claiming his vitamin D and zinc products could treat or prevent COVID-19.

James has perpetuated her own fringe medical opinions throughout the pandemic. When it comes to ivermectin, a common horse dewormer whose own manufacturer has rebuked use for COVID-19 treatment, James says "there's no medicine that's safer on the planet."

"Doctors like me have been on the front lines trying to get honest information out to patients," James said in a statement, before claiming she and her peers are battling censorship at the hands of "big pharma."

Her show on the conservative talk radio station 93.3 FM  will feature a mix of guest interviews and listener calls, according to a release sent to the RFT.

"Joining a radio station committed to speaking the truth is a wonderful opportunity to expand our message," James said.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Missouri Couple Plead Guilty in Million-Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

By Ryan Krull

Danielle and Leslie Ice were part of a million dollar catalytic converter theft ring.

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

By Ryan Krull

Kia's and Hyundai's have seen increased thefts due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

By Matt Ankney

Hawn State Park is under threat from a proposed nearby silica mine.

‘I’m Not Worth Your Gucci?’ Missouri Preacher Asks in Viral Sermon

By Benjamin Simon

Rev. Carlton Funderburke apologizes after berating his congregation for not getting him a watch.

Also in News

Missouri Boarding Schools Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse

By Clara Bates

St. Louis Attorney Joseph Neill is accused of sexually abusing a client.

‘I’m Not Worth Your Gucci?’ Missouri Preacher Asks in Viral Sermon

By Benjamin Simon

Rev. Carlton Funderburke apologizes after berating his congregation for not getting him a watch.

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

By Matt Ankney

Hawn State Park is under threat from a proposed nearby silica mine.

Missouri Couple Plead Guilty in Million-Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

By Ryan Krull

Danielle and Leslie Ice were part of a million dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us