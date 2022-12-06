St. Louis Was the No. 2 Market in the U.S. for Saturday's World Cup Game

Who says St. Louis isn’t a soccer city? Not many can — especially after St. Louis tuned in in droves to watch Saturday’s World Cup contest between the United States Men's National Team and the Netherlands.
Although the United States fell 3-1 to the Netherlands, nearly 13 million people tuned in to watch the contest on FOX. It was the second-largest single-network World Cup audience for FOX — second only to the United States’ match with England in the group stage.
St. Louis was the second largest market of viewers. It came behind Cincinnati, which took the number one spot but beat out Washington, D.C.; Kansas City; and Austin, which rounded out the top five.
In St. Louis, nearly 34 percent of people who were watching TV on Saturday morning tuned into the game.
#USMNT #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16 showdown scores big on FOX ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6UUYqOE5vd— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 4, 2022
