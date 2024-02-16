St. Louis Residents Push to Block Spy Drones

FLICKR/GABRIEL GARCIA MARENGO St. Louis is trying to stop Joe "Jomo" Johnson from flying surveillance drones.

The community is once again pleading with city officials to end SMS Novel’s plans to fly spy drones over their neighborhoods.

SMS Novel, a drone surveillance company that markets itself on X (formerly known as Twitter) as specializing in interactive Christian films, says it launched its drones over the city on February 5.

The company charges a monthly subscription fee of $9.99toanyone who wants to access the drone’s livestream. However, the feed is only accessible from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST each day.

On Thursday afternoon, concerned citizens attended the Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee Meeting to advocate for Board Bill 199, which would regulate the use of commercial drones in the city.

The bill, introduced by Ward 7 Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, would “impose community-based safety regulations and restrictions on the operation of drones.”

The city does not currently have any regulations outside of those imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration governing the use of drones.

Board Bill 199 contains a clause that could shutdown SMS Novel’s surveillance program.

It says: “No person, entity, or state agency shall use a drone to conduct surveillance or observation of any individual or privately owned property held by an individual without the express written consent of that individual or property owner.”

This clause excludes journalists, police and those who fly drones recreationally and don’t make a profit off their surveillance.

The bill also creates rules for who can operate a drone, designates certain “no fly” zones, and creates an emergency clause that would allow the bill to go into effect immediately upon its passage.

Five people spoke in favor of the regulations at the meeting and 41 submitted written testimony in support. Only two people, who submitted their arguments in writing, opposed the bill.

Dale Sweet, a 30-year resident of St. Louis, who lives in Gravois Park, said he is “extremely concerned” as are many of his neighbors, about un-checked drone surveillance.

“I think we should regulate it as much as we possibly can without offending federal law or certain pre-emptions,” Sweet said.

Residents of Gravois Park have been advocating for the increased regulation for the past two months, ever since SMS Novel proposed its operation, according to Jake Lyonfields, who helped organize the effort. The neighborhood has held four canvassing sessions, three public meetings and numerous calls, texts and emails discussing how a bill like this could help them, he said at the meeting.

“There are hundreds of St. Louis residents who are expecting action on this measure,” he told the board.

Lyonfields said it is particularly alarming that no public engagement has taken place from SMS Novel, that the company has not specified how it will use the data it collects and that there have been no privacy assurances from the company to residents.

Even the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department supports the bill and provided a written statement advocating for its passage, Sonnier said.

The bill remains in committee and is on the calendar for the February 22 Public Safety Committee Meeting.