St. Louis Santa Steals Abandoned Boat

Keep an eye out for it on the night before Christmas

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.
Courtesy Colin Dowling
Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.

A boat has disappeared from Arsenal Street in south city St. Louis. It was last seen, possibly headed north, with a bearded, jolly man dressed in red and white, along with a reindeer companion.

Tower Grove South residents say that for months the now-disappeared motor boat had sat abandoned on the side of Arsenal, abutting Tower Grove Park. It was a frequent topic of conversation in the neighborhood Facebook group. "The general consensus was that everyone was annoyed with the boat," resident Colin Dowling says. A few weeks ago a car crashed into the back of it.

But recently, with a little help from a neighbor filled with holiday spirit, Santa suddenly appeared atop the eyesore, which was now decorated with garland, lights and even a miniature tree.

"I got a pretty big kick out of someone decorating it," Dowling says, adding that he appreciated someone taking the time to make an eyesore into something festive.

Alas, this miracle on Arsenal Street was not to last.

A few days after Santa took the helm of the boat, it disappeared from Arsenal.

The RFT reached out to the City Towing Division, whose representative told us the city didn't tow it. She added that we weren't the first people to inquire about what happened to the jolly guy.

Next we asked the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, who told us: "Yes; Santa got pulled over for riding with only one reindeer. State Law requires him to ride with eight reindeer, so we had to take Santa into custody and tow the sleigh boat. Gifts will be held in property custody until his release. Kidding... we don't know why that boat was towed (sorry)."

Which leaves only one logical conclusion: Santa and his reindeer have absconded with the motor boat. A coincidence it disappeared on the cusp of Christmas? We think not. Undoubtedly it's in the North Pole right now being loaded up with gifts in preparation for a trip around the world on the 25th.

The City Towing representative we talked to all but verified this theory when she said, "Somebody probably stole it."

So this weekend if you awake to hear an old, out-of-shape man on your roof struggling to restart an outboard motor, pay the coughing engine sounds no mind. It's just old St. Nick doing his thing.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

