St. Louis School Board to Vote on Ending College Kids Participation

The St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education is set to vote Tuesday night on whether to scuttle its memo of understanding with the St. Louis Treasurer’s office for the school district’s College Kids Savings account program.

Board members will vote to invoke the 60 days’ notice provision to cancel the agreement, according to a meeting agenda posted on the school board website.

The school board vote is set to take place three months after the board agreed to “pause” its MOU with the treasurer’s office while district administrators sought answers to questions about College Kids’ oversight and usefulness to district students.

The school board informally agreed during its meeting September 12 to take this step in large part because of a River City Journalism Fund investigation published in the RFT and St. Louis Public Radio on June 7. The story showed that only 15 percent of the more than 23,000 eligible students in the district were taking part, that the average account had only grown to $73, and that only the treasurer’s office was earning interest off nearly the $2 million in bank and investment accounts connected to College Kids.

Each year, the treasurer’s office automatically enrolls all the public- and charter-school kindergarten students in St. Louis city — 2,307 College Kids accounts were created in 2022 alone — providing them with savings accounts at Alltru Credit Union and “seeding” each with a $50 deposit. Money for these deposits comes from city parking fees and parking tickets.

College Kids accounts are expected to grow through city-funded incentives and charitable and personal donations. Participants can receive up to $100 in matching deposits and up to $50 for partaking in financial education. Once the student graduates from a public or charter high school in the city, the funds can be withdrawn for college or a trade school.

College Kids is modeled on a larger college savings program in San Francisco. Both join dozens of state- and city-run programs nationwide that share a similar aim: motivate kids from moderate- and low-income backgrounds into developing a college-bound mindset. Like counterparts nationwide, College Kids is premised on research that shows children who begin saving for college, even in amounts of less than $500, are three times more likely to continue on to a post-secondary education than students who do not, and four times more likely to graduate.

Matt Davis, the school board vice-president, said Sunday night that a question-and-answer session regarding College Kids is set to take place before Tuesday’s vote.

Davis says he’s still unsure about how to vote on the issue. He’s still waiting for answers to questions submitted in writing to Adam Layne, the city treasurer, who is responsible for overseeing the College Kids program.

“There’s certainly room for improvement in the program,” Davis says, “and it doesn’t seem like there is a willingness to change.”

The immediate consequence of the school district ending its MOU with the treasurer’s office would be the district no longer sharing kindergarten enrollment information to the treasurer’s office, as well as enrollee attendance data that allows students to receive financial incentives for good attendance. It’s not clear what would happen to the program without the annual influx of new St. Louis Public School enrollees, though some charter schools also participate.

“The city is free to do what they want to do,” Davis says.

Layne defended College Kids in a 3,500-word letter to the school board, and then in verbal comments during an Oct. 10 school board meeting.

During that meeting, Layne urged the school board to end its pause of the program. College Kids is an important way for low-income families with kids in the district to save for college and develop financial literacy, Layne said.

“I can’t overstate the importance of this program in a district that has the population demographics that we have,” Layne said.

Layne noted that the oldest group in the program — students in eighth grade — represents “over 2,000 extremely engaged families that have an average of over $200 in their accounts.”



