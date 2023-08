click to enlarge MONICA OBRADOVIC The Hill likes to stay on brand.

What: the best custom sign ever

Where: the Hill neighborhood, obviously

What we love about this: The owner of this home not only took the time and expense to make this sign, but did so with Italian flair. Simply the best way to be told to buzz off.

It should be said: The street this sign is on is truly one of the worst for parking.

Do people still park here? Absolutely.