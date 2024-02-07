St. Louis Snowplow Runs Red, Nails Hapless Car [VIDEO]

The footage, shared by attorney Ben Sansone, shows cars speeding along St. Louis Avenue on December 22, 2022, part of the bitter cold snap that preceded Christmas that year. That's when a driver named Mya Holliday attempted to turn right onto Union.
Holliday had a green light, which in most other cities would make a right turn a piece of cake. Not St. Louis. Here, a snowplow didn't even pause while blowing through a red light and nailing Holliday's car.
Holliday is now suing the City of St. Louis and driver Latisha O'Neal. Sansone, who is based in Clayton, filed suit on her behalf on February 1 in St. Louis Circuit Court.
We can only conclude that city snowplows — like city police SUVs and frankly, like most vehicles driven by St. Louis drivers — are not to be trusted, a suggestion sadly affirmed by the video below. Stay safe, people!
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed