St. Louis Snowplow Runs Red, Nails Hapless Car [VIDEO]

Can no vehicle in this town be trusted?

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 6:04 am

click to enlarge When it's snowplow vs. car, guess who's generally going to win? - VIA BEN SANSONE
VIA BEN SANSONE
When it's snowplow vs. car, guess who's generally going to win?
You can't generally count on St. Louis snowplows to clear your streets, but as one unlucky city resident learned, you can't count them out entirely: She was nailed by one on a snowy day just over a year ago, and she has the video to prove it.

The footage, shared by attorney Ben Sansone, shows cars speeding along St. Louis Avenue on December 22, 2022, part of the bitter cold snap that preceded Christmas that year. That's when a driver named Mya Holliday attempted to turn right onto Union.

Holliday had a green light, which in most other cities would make a right turn a piece of cake. Not St. Louis. Here, a snowplow didn't even pause while blowing through a red light and nailing Holliday's car.

Holliday is now suing the City of St. Louis and driver Latisha O'Neal. Sansone, who is based in Clayton, filed suit on her behalf on February 1 in St. Louis Circuit Court.

We can only conclude that city snowplows — like city police SUVs and frankly, like most vehicles driven by St. Louis drivers — are not to be trusted, a suggestion sadly affirmed by the video below. Stay safe, people!


