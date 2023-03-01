St. Louis Soccer Fans Want To Welcome Everyone

click to enlarge VIA SAINT LOUIS CITY PUNKS RIOT GRRRLS Saint Louis City Punks Riot Grrrls with other city punks members at Amsterdam Tavern for Boxing Day.

St. Louis soccer fans are a lot of things: dedicated, a little crazy, the loudest crowd in the bleachers. But there's one thing St. Louis soccer fans are not — the bigoted, bro-ey assholes that sometimes emerge from European clubs.

At least, that's the goal.

St. Louligans, the largest club soccer supporter organization in St. Louis, is an inclusive and welcoming group, longtime member Sarah Robertson says. As a so-called Louligan Lady, Robertson says the Louligans pride themselves on making sure fans of all backgrounds feel welcome at games.

But in the stands with other soccer fans, sometimes it can feel not-so-2023.

"You hear all sorts of stuff in the stands," Robertson says. "I've probably heard everything under the sun, from people calling dibs on pretty girls walking by to calling them derogatory names."

These comments aren't the overt misogynist barbs that have almost become cliches, such as "make me a sandwich" or "get in the kitchen." It's more subtle, Robertson says. It's the assumption that women fans are dragged to soccer games by their male partners and that they're only there to watch attractive players run across the field.

The supporter section can be a bit intimidating anyway for female fans, says Danielle Hibbert, a member of Saint Louis City Punks, another St. Louis CITY supporters club. The section, which has no chairs and encourages fans to be as loud as possible, is often filled with dudes.

"But the good thing about [U.S.] soccer culture is it's not just guys bumping their chests and slamming beers back," Hibbert says.

Hibbert leads a subgroup of Saint Louis City Punks called Saint Louis City Punks Riot Grrrls. Members channel the riot grrrl subculture movement that began in the 1990s, that fused politics with feminism and punk music.

"At the root, it's really about representation and making sure that we have a seat at the table when it comes to building this culture in the St. Louis community around the new team and the sport," Hibbert says.

Inclusivity was taken into account when building St. Louis CITY SC's CITYPARK stadium downtown. Fan focus groups were held to ensure all fans would feel welcome, according to Michelle Baker, a soccer fan in St. Louis since 2015. The stadium includes gender-neutral bathrooms and more women's stalls than men's.

The supporter section may seem like a rowdy bunch at first, Baker says, but the Louligans and other fan groups are there to help all fans enjoy games.

"If you're not sure if it's for you, or you feel like you're going to feel left out, give it a shot," Baker says. "There's always somebody who's going to welcome you."