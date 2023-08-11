St. Louis Stop Sign Is Just Half-Assing It

click to enlarge Weekly WTF?!: Sign Watch
When:
EVIE HEMPHILL
Who has the energy for four whole letters?
9:30 a.m. on August 3
Where:
The northwest corner of 13th and Pestalozzi, across from the Anheuser-Busch clydesdales
What:
A stop sign that stops at ST
Why:
It's been way too hot, the urban heat island in Soulard makes things even worse, and this intersection isn't even a four-way. Can you blame a sign for wanting the lazy-girl version of their job?
Should We Be Worried?
Pshaw, it's St. Louis. No one stops at stop signs, even when they have four complete letters.
Seriously, What Happened Here?
Well, as Dan Savage has been warning in these pages for years, three-ways often end in calamity
. This intersection had it coming.
No, Really. What Happened?
Machete? Nun-chucks? A good old-fashioned chainsaw ... or a semi driver hauling ass along the sidewalk, taking down pedestrians and half of a stop sign as he goes? This is St. Louis in the year of our lord 2023. Could have been anything
.
