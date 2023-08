St. Louis Stop Sign Is Just Half-Assing It

click to enlarge EVIE HEMPHILL Who has the energy for four whole letters?

Weekly WTF?!: Sign Watch

9:30 a.m. on August 3The northwest corner of 13th and Pestalozzi, across from the Anheuser-Busch clydesdalesA stop sign that stops at STIt's been way too hot, the urban heat island in Soulard makes things even worse, and this intersection isn't even a four-way. Can you blame a sign for wanting the lazy-girl version of their job?Pshaw, it's St. Louis. No one stops at stop signs, even when they have four complete letters.Well, as Dan Savage has been warning in these pages for years, three-ways often end in calamity . This intersection had it coming.Machete? Nun-chucks? A good old-fashioned chainsaw ... or a semi driver hauling ass along the sidewalk, taking down pedestrians and half of a stop sign as he goes? This is St. Louis in the year of our lord 2023. Could have been