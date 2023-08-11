Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

St. Louis Stop Sign Is Just Half-Assing It

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 6:56 am

click to enlarge Who has the energy for four whole letters? - EVIE HEMPHILL
EVIE HEMPHILL
Who has the energy for four whole letters?
Weekly WTF?!: Sign Watch

When: 9:30 a.m. on August 3

Where: The northwest corner of 13th and Pestalozzi, across from the Anheuser-Busch clydesdales

What: A stop sign that stops at ST

Why: It's been way too hot, the urban heat island in Soulard makes things even worse, and this intersection isn't even a four-way. Can you blame a sign for wanting the lazy-girl version of their job?

Should We Be Worried? Pshaw, it's St. Louis. No one stops at stop signs, even when they have four complete letters.

Seriously, What Happened Here? Well, as Dan Savage has been warning in these pages for years, three-ways often end in calamity. This intersection had it coming.

No, Really. What Happened? Machete? Nun-chucks? A good old-fashioned chainsaw ... or a semi driver hauling ass along the sidewalk, taking down pedestrians and half of a stop sign as he goes? This is St. Louis in the year of our lord 2023. Could have been anything.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
