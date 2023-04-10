CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

St. Louis' T-Rav Baby Speaks Out (Well, Her Dad Does)

The adorable tyke dressed as a t-rav stole our hearts at an April St. Louis CITY SC match

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge T-Rav baby with her spokesperson (and father) Chris Buerke and her possible relation Roman Bürki.
COURTESY CHRIS BUERKE
T-Rav Baby with her spokesperson (and father) Chris Buerke and her possible relation Roman Bürki.

On April Fools's Day, those watching the St. Louis CITY SC game got a huge dose of on-screen cuteness when the camera panned to T-Rav Baby. She was wearing a ravioli pillow and pink headphones and cheesing for the camera. Of course, we had to celebrate her and tracked down her dad, Chris Buerke, to find out more about how T-Rav Baby came to grace our screens.

How did this whole thing come about?
I think a big part of it was initially seeing the inspiration of the toasted ravioli man. My wife is a graphic designer by trade. I'm a copywriter. The thought immediately was we want to put our baby in a [costume] like that.

Did you make it yourself?
We were at IKEA, and we were walking around, and we saw that there were these brown slip covers on sale, and it was a perfect shade of toasted ravioli. We bought one for $5, cut a hole in it and then ripped open a pillow.

How did you make the Parmesan and parsley flakes?
My wife cracked the code. She ended up doing some ripped-up green fabric and hot-glued it to the pillow case. And then she Mod Podged around it and sprinkled some dehydrated potato flakes to make the Parmesan cheese look. We were really grateful that it didn't ran. Otherwise, we would have had Mashed-Potato Baby.

click to enlarge T-Rav Baby toured the stadium with her entourage (a.k.a. her parents) before the St. Louis CITY SC match.
COURTESY CHRIS BUERKE
T-Rav Baby toured the stadium with her entourage (a.k.a. her parents) before the St. Louis CITY SC match.
You have a connection to our goalkeep Roman Bürki, right. Your last name was originally spelled Bürki before it got Americanized?
We are oddly from the same canton of Switzerland that Roman Bürki is from. ... At one point the fans around us started singing a cheer that like "Oh Bürki you're so fine. You're so fine you blow my mind, hey Bürki!" And I think [T-Rav Baby] recognized her last name and started to get really, really excited.

Was this your first game?
It was our first game. We've been watching every match on Apple TV. T-Rav Baby's grandparents have season tickets to the CITYPARK games and they were out of town that weekend.

I think a lot of people would hesitate to bring a baby to a soccer game.
I think T-Rav baby was a little apprehensive about going to the soccer match originally ... But honestly, CITYPARK has done such an awesome job making their stadium accessible for families and a whole range of folks. They have a sensory room, which is just a place that we knew that we could escape to if things got to be a little bit too much. There are nursing spaces that my wife could escape to if she wanted to. We decided that we didn't want to miss any action of the game ... but its such a cool, reassuring thing in the way that they built their stadium.

What do you think T-Rav Baby would like to say to her adoring fans?
She'd love to see more families at St. Louis CITY games. I personally would love to see more babies rocking the unique culinary cuisine of St. Louis. I mean, why stop at toasted ravioli babies? We could have pork steak babies and gooey butter babies and thin crust pizza pals and Catholic fish fry friends.

click to enlarge T-Rav Baby was not pleased when he dad turned her away from the cameras.
COURTESY CHRIS BUERKE
T-Rav Baby was not pleased when he dad turned her away from the cameras.

And how do you like having a famous seven-month old?
It's kind of been surreal, but it brings us a lot of joy. I think our favorite part was that she was maybe more aware of wherever the camera was than either of us were. Every time Apple TV scrolled over us she — we call it Jim-ing from The Office — she Jim-ed right at the camera. I don't know what her sixth sense was, but I think that she knew she was going to be more famous than we were from the beginning.

