St. Louis' T-Rav Baby Speaks Out (Well, Her Dad Does)

T-Rav Baby with her spokesperson (and father) Chris Buerke and her possible relation Roman Bürki.

T-Rav Baby toured the stadium with her entourage (a.k.a. her parents) before the St. Louis CITY SC match.

T-Rav Baby was not pleased when he dad turned her away from the cameras.

I think a big part of it was initially seeing the inspiration of the toasted ravioli man. My wife is a graphic designer by trade. I'm a copywriter. The thought immediately was we want to put our baby in a [costume] like that.We were at IKEA, and we were walking around, and we saw that there were these brown slip covers on sale, and it was a perfect shade of toasted ravioli. We bought one for $5, cut a hole in it and then ripped open a pillow.My wife cracked the code. She ended up doing some ripped-up green fabric and hot-glued it to the pillow case. And then she Mod Podged around it and sprinkled some dehydrated potato flakes to make the Parmesan cheese look. We were really grateful that it didn't ran. Otherwise, we would have had Mashed-Potato Baby.We are oddly from the same canton of Switzerland that Roman Bürki is from. ... At one point the fans around us started singing a cheer that like "Oh Bürki you're so fine. You're so fine you blow my mind, hey Bürki!" And I think [T-Rav Baby] recognized her last name and started to get really, really excited.It was our first game. We've been watching every match on Apple TV. T-Rav Baby's grandparents have season tickets to the CITYPARK games and they were out of town that weekend.I think T-Rav baby was a little apprehensive about going to the soccer match originally ... But honestly, CITYPARK has done such an awesome job making their stadium accessible for families and a whole range of folks. They have a sensory room, which is just a place that we knew that we could escape to if things got to be a little bit too much. There are nursing spaces that my wife could escape to if she wanted to. We decided that we didn't want to miss any action of the game ... but its such a cool, reassuring thing in the way that they built their stadium.She'd love to see more families at St. Louis CITY games. I personally would love to see more babies rocking the unique culinary cuisine of St. Louis. I mean, why stop at toasted ravioli babies? We could have pork steak babies and gooey butter babies and thin crust pizza pals and Catholic fish fry friends.It's kind of been surreal, but it brings us a lot of joy. I think our favorite part was that she was maybe more aware of wherever the camera was than either of us were. Every time Apple TV scrolled over us she — we call it Jim-ing from— she Jim-ed right at the camera. I don't know what her sixth sense was, but I think that she knew she was going to be more famous than we were from the beginning.