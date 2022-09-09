St. Louis Taco Week App Available for Download Now

click to enlarge
St. Louis Taco Week
MABEL SUEN
Terror Tacos is just one of the participating restaurants this year.
returns Monday, October 10, through Sunday, October 16, but a new app with all the insider info and a special giveaway is available for download now on Android
and iOS
.
During St. Louis Taco Week, participating restaurants will offer $5 taco specials. Each chef will do a take on the culinary classic, with some restaurants offering off-menu specials. Just like during St. Louis Burger week, if you go to four participating restaurants during taco week (and order the taco week special) you'll be entered to win a prize.
But prizes are already up for grabs. The first 200 people to download the Taco Week app are entered for a chance to win $200 in food from a local restaurant.
The Taco Week app has information about participating restaurants and what Taco Week–related specials they'll have.
Some of the participating restaurants will include Mission Taco Joint, Taco Buddha, Terror Tacos, El Toluco, Sunny's Cantina, Amigo's Cantina and El Burro Loco Restaurant. You can find out more at stltacoweek.com
.