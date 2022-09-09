Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

The first 200 people to download the app are entered to win $200 in food from a local restaurant

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge Terror Tacos is just one of the participating restaurants this year. - MABEL SUEN
MABEL SUEN
Terror Tacos is just one of the participating restaurants this year.

St. Louis Taco Week returns Monday, October 10, through Sunday, October 16, but a new app with all the insider info and a special giveaway is available for download now on Android and iOS.

During St. Louis Taco Week, participating restaurants will offer $5 taco specials. Each chef will do a take on the culinary classic, with some restaurants offering off-menu specials. Just like during St. Louis Burger week, if you go to four participating restaurants during taco week (and order the taco week special) you'll be entered to win a prize.

click to enlarge St. Louis Taco Week App Available for Download Now

But prizes are already up for grabs. The first 200 people to download the Taco Week app are entered for a chance to win $200 in food from a local restaurant.

The Taco Week app has information about participating restaurants and what Taco Week–related specials they'll have.

Some of the participating restaurants will include Mission Taco Joint, Taco Buddha, Terror Tacos, El Toluco, Sunny's Cantina, Amigo's Cantina and El Burro Loco Restaurant. You can find out more at stltacoweek.com.

