St. Louis Teen Accused of Burglaries Charged With Meth, Gun Possession

Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows store break-in.
An 18-year-old St. Louisan accused of being part of a ring that burglarized area restaurants is now facing gun and drug possession charges.
Last week, burglary and property damage charges were filed in state court against Zavion McGee, of Florissant. Fox2News reported that police believed McGee may be responsible for as many as one third of the 69 burglaries
reported within the city in the past month.
Then on Friday, federal prosecutors announced indictments against McGee on charges of methamphetamine possession as well as possession of a machine gun.
According to court filings, McGee was fleeing police in a vehicle that crashed into other cars. After the crash, police discovered near McGee 440 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of fentanyl.
Police seized $8,101 in cash as well as a fully-automatic Glock handgun, which according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office meets the definition of a machine gun under federal law.
McGee is also suspected to have broken into area marijuana dispensaries.
The Post-Dispatch reported
Friday that a search of McGee's home turned up a distinct camouflage sweatshirt hat matched one seen on the surveillance video of a dispensary that had been broken into.
