St. Louis Teen Accused of Burglaries Charged With Meth, Gun Possession

Zavion McGee is now facing a slew of burglary, drug and gun charges

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 6:07 am

click to enlarge Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows store break-in.
Danni Eickenhorst Twitter Account
Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows store break-in.

An 18-year-old St. Louisan accused of being part of a ring that burglarized area restaurants is now facing gun and drug possession charges.

Last week, burglary and property damage charges were filed in state court against Zavion McGee, of Florissant. Fox2News reported that police believed McGee may be responsible for as many as one third of the 69 burglaries reported within the city in the past month.

Then on Friday, federal prosecutors announced indictments against McGee on charges of methamphetamine possession as well as possession of a machine gun.

According to court filings, McGee was fleeing police in a vehicle that crashed into other cars. After the crash, police discovered near McGee 440 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of fentanyl.

Police seized $8,101 in cash as well as a fully-automatic Glock handgun, which according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office meets the definition of a machine gun under federal law.

McGee is also suspected to have broken into area marijuana dispensaries.

The Post-Dispatch reported Friday that a search of McGee's home turned up a distinct camouflage sweatshirt hat matched one seen on the surveillance video of a dispensary that had been broken into.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rams Hatch Desperate Scheme To Fill Seats as St. Louis Swims in Kroenke Cash

By Daniel Hill

Aw, poor Stan.

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

By Daniel Hill

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

I Made My Students Delete Their Favorite App. The Joke Was on Me

By Liz Chiarello

It's hard going app-free.

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.

Also in News

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.

Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005.

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us