St. Louis Teen Has Dying Wish Fulfilled to See Wakanda Forever

Unable to go to a theater, the teen had a private screening thanks to Marvel

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge Movie snacks and memorabilia from the December 5th Fund.
Courtesy Dr. Angela Hirbe
Movie snacks and memorabilia from the December 5th Fund.

Last week, St. Louis oncologist Angela Hirbe put out a call for help on social media: a 19-year-old terminally ill patient of hers wanted to the see the new Blank Panther film, Wakanda Forever.

The movie opened in theaters Friday but would not be available on streaming for several weeks. Hirbe's patient, suffering from metastatic cancer, was too ill to leave Evelyn's House hospice. Hirbe previously told the RFT that the teenager "doesn’t have long to live, days to a week or two."

Hirbe put out the plea on Facebook on Tuesday, asking that anyone who might be able to get a DVD of the film to please contact her.

Hirbe's efforts paid off. By Friday, a representative from Marvel had flown up from Atlanta with a copy of the film in hand.
Related
A still from the Black Panther movie.

St. Louis Teen's Dying Wish Is To See New Black Panther: Let's make it happen

Meanwhile, the Rock Hill-based December 5th Fund began assembling "everything [the patient] needed to enjoy the movie — smoothies, snacks, memorabilia, drinks, candy and a whole lot more."

The December 5th Fund wrote on Facebook that on Friday they "delivered the goods and introduced ourselves to this courageous young man."

"It was so special to see a village rally for this young man and give him this special experience that he could share with his sister," Hirbe tells the RFT. "He will forever be an inspiration to my team."

The December 5th Fund's Facebook post said that after the delivery of the movie and other gifts, the 19-year-old was able to relax with his sister and watch Wakanda Forever from his bed.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next

By Monica Obradovic

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.

Smash-and-Grabs Victimize 29 St. Louis Storefronts in 25 Days

By Monica Obradovic

Smash-and-Grabs Victimize 29 St. Louis Storefronts in 25 Days

Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis City wants to unload its wood on you for free.

Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Speaks Out for the First Time

By Ryan Krull

Gary Muehlberg being interviewed in prison.

Also in News

Hartmann: Missouri Voters Must Protect Abortion Rights

By Ray Hartmann

Abortion rights rally in Kiener Plaza

Former Mizzou Basketball Player Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow caution tape warning of a crime scene is wrapped around a pole.

Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next

By Monica Obradovic

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.

Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty

By Ryan Krull

Trevor Sparks led a large and violent meth ring, authorities say.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us