St. Louis Teen's Dying Wish Is To See New Black Panther

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 12:06 pm

click to enlarge A still from the Black Panther movie.
Still from Black Panther
The movie opens in theaters on Friday.

A St. Louis doctor has put out a call on social media on behalf of a young patient with not long to live and whose dying wish is to see the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.

Angela Hirbe is a doctor at Washington University School of Medicine who also runs a research lab trying to identify better treatments for rare cancers. She posted yesterday to Facebook about a 19-year-old metastatic cancer patient of hers whose parents have both passed away who is staying inpatient at Evelyn’s House, a hospice affiliated with BJC. The 19-year-old is a huge Black Panther fan but is too ill to make it to a theater.

Hirbe says the teenager "doesn’t have long to live, days to a week or two."

Wakanda Forever opens Friday in theaters, but unlike some films, it will not be debuting immediately on streaming.

According to USA Today, Wakanda Forever won't be available to stream until 45 to 70 days after its theatrical release.

"I’m trying to find a way to borrow a copy of the new Black Panther movie that we can show him in the hospital," Hirbe says.

Limited information about the patient can be released due to health privacy laws. "The 19-year-old lives with his older sister as their parents have both died," Hirbe tells the RFT.

"He loves Black Panther, and this would mean so much."

St. Louis, make this happen: Share Hirbe's post with anyone you know with even the most tangential connection to Hollywood. Surely someone reading this knows someone who knows someone who has a screener.

UPDATE: Hirbe tells the RFT that she was able to speak to a representative from Marvel who said they will send someone to Evelyn’s House hospice with a copy of the film.

