St Louis to MLB: Stop Putting Cardinals Games on Apple TV

The announcers are trash, and no one wants to create an account on yet another streaming service

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 1:44 pm

click to enlarge If you can't figure out how to log on to Apple TV, you may miss a historic home run from Pujols tonight. - Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals
Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals
If you can't figure out how to log on to Apple TV, you may miss a historic home run from Pujols tonight.

There's no love lost between Cardinals fans and Major League Baseball today as fans try to figure out how to stream tonight's Cardinals game on Apple TV.

Tonight, the Cardinals will play the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and the game will not be on local carrier Bally Sports Midwest. Instead, those who want to watch will have to create (or find) their Apple IDs to watch the game on Apple TV+. You can visit tv.apple.com to create an account.

There is no other way to watch the game (except in person), but you can listen to it on KMOX 1120.

This is not the first time that the MLB has exclusively broadcast Cardinals games through Apple's Friday Night Baseball platform, though the other games were not as important as tonight's. Not only is Albert Pujols only two home runs away from hitting a record 700 career homers, but also the Dodgers and Cardinals are both first-place teams.

Many fans also don't realize that streaming the game on Apple TV is free. Some do realize that but are still annoyed at having to use yet another platform to watch the games. Plus, many think the callers on Apple TV aren't as good as Bally Sports Midwest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch even shared fan grievances with the Cardinals organization. "We spoke with MLB about the local concerns if Albert was on the verge of 700 home runs with no BSM coverage," Dan Farrell, Cardinals senior vice president for sales and marketing, told the Post. "Unfortunately the MLB-Apple contract is very tight with no flexibility related to local telecaster accommodations for milestone events."

New Yorkers aren't happy either, as the Yankees-Red Sox game tonight will also exclusively be on Apple TV, and Yankees player Aaron Judge is just one home run away from hitting the American League record of 61.

So if you're grousing about MLB's Apple partnership, you're not alone. Here are some of the best takes on Twitter.

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Trending

Ballwin Man Concealed Body of Overdose Victim in Backyard

By Ryan Krull

Quinton O'Bryan Adaway

Missouri Mom Drains ‘Huge’ Pond to Find Son’s Remains

By Ryan Krull

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers and Gage Goodwin work in the mud to retrieve Edward Goodwin's remains.

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Construction Mishap Again Delays St. Louis Soccer Stadium Opening

By Monica Obradovic

Centene Stadium

Also in News

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us