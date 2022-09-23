St Louis to MLB: Stop Putting Cardinals Games on Apple TV

click to enlarge Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals If you can't figure out how to log on to Apple TV, you may miss a historic home run from Pujols tonight.

Start-Up Idea: Meals on Wheels but instead of driving around delivering food, we drive around helping elderly Yankees and Cardinals fans set up their Apple TV+. Stream Team. — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) September 23, 2022

Both the Cardinals and the Yankees game is on Apple TV tonight. Just more proof that MLB hates its viewers. — Gateway City Sports (@SportsTalkSTL) September 23, 2022

So the cardinals face the dodgers on Friday …. Too bad a lot of people including myself can’t watch cuz of stupid Apple TV — YoungErnz (@ernz_young) September 22, 2022

putting the yankees AND cardinals on apple tv this friday when judge and albert are both chasing history is criminal — thicc man oneill (@stlcards27) September 21, 2022

Get ready to groan, people. The @Cardinals baseball game is going to be on @AppleTV on Friday. Do what I do, turn the sound off, and turn on the radio. Can announcers be any worse than those provided by Apple TV? — Pattie Tierney (@pattietierney) September 22, 2022

The Apple TV crew that has done the Cardinals games have been awful. I would have the same complaint if it was ESPN though and I didn’t get to hear the Cardinals announcers call Pujols 700. — matthew rose (@mattrosestl) September 22, 2022

Cardinals, why is this game on Apple, 90 percent of the followers of the Cardinals dont follow Apple TV, now we won't be able to watch. Just a way to get you to sign up with Apple.😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Jmac1 (@Jmac152389982) September 23, 2022

@AppleTV I’ve never not been able to stream or watch a cardinals game since i live in STL but today y’all fucking it up for EVERYONE in STL who is not at the game and trying to watch — A.M.G (@AntGood35) September 17, 2022

Today is the ONLY day I have prayed for Albert to NOT hit homeruns. Is this wrong? @AppleTV sucks. @MLB do better, you owe it to @Cardinals and @Yankees fans. Holding history hostage, not cool. — BackTheBirds24/7/365 ⚾️ (@InMyDNA64) September 23, 2022

