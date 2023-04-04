STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

St. Louis Traffic Watch: Tower Grove East

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge This traffic circle has absorbed a lot of blows.
RYAN KRULL
This traffic circle has absorbed a lot of blows.

Date of sighting: Late last month

Location: Tower Grove East

About the damage to this roundabout's west side: Most of its concrete is gone, almost certainly from a car or cars crashing into it.

About the damage to this roundabout's north side: A pole is severely tilted, and the sign it once supported is nowhere in sight, almost certainly from a car or cars crashing into it.

About the damage to this roundabout's east side: You can't see it in this photo, but it's worse than the west side.

The glass-half-full take: At least the cars crashed into this inanimate structure rather than another car with people inside, a bicyclist or pedestrian.

The other glass-half-full take: At least the fleur de lis is unscathed.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
