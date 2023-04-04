St. Louis Traffic Watch: Tower Grove East

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL This traffic circle has absorbed a lot of blows.

Date of sighting: Late last month



Location: Tower Grove East

About the damage to this roundabout's west side: Most of its concrete is gone, almost certainly from a car or cars crashing into it.

About the damage to this roundabout's north side: A pole is severely tilted, and the sign it once supported is nowhere in sight, almost certainly from a car or cars crashing into it.

About the damage to this roundabout's east side: You can't see it in this photo, but it's worse than the west side.

The glass-half-full take: At least the cars crashed into this inanimate structure rather than another car with people inside, a bicyclist or pedestrian.

The other glass-half-full take: At least the fleur de lis is unscathed.