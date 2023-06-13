St. Louis Trash Watch: Kiener Plaza

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge A rich assortment of trash that folks carried 90 percent of the way.
SARAH FENSKE
A rich assortment of trash that folks carried 90 percent of the way and said, "good enough."

Trash Watch

Location: Kiener Plaza

Date: Sunday, May 28, about 6:30 p.m.

The litter here includes: at least four City Wide beers, a 4 Hands pineapple hard seltzer, three Liquid Death carbonated waters, a crushed box of Diet Mountain Dew, a Hooters to-go cup, a couple Monaco cocktails in a can, a 4 Hands raspberry pink lemonade hard seltzer, a cup from Sonic

It might surprise you that: all those beverages were consumed by one person, in that order

Sonic and Hooters both in one night: seems like a bit much to us, too

This person is now: finally able to get some sleep, as the Diet Mountain Dew has just worn off

