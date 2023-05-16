St. Louis Tree Watch: Sublette Near Shaw Avenues

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL This tree tried to be a natural traffic calmer and failed.

Triple Zero

This is: an eco-friendly traffic calming measure

Location: Sublette Avenue, near Shaw Boulevard

Carbon Emitted in its construction: zero

Traffic calmed: zero. In fact, in the few minutes we were there, we saw many drivers whose confusion quickly turned to rage when they realized this branch in the road would be a mild inconvenience.

Number of sedans who tried to thread the needle between foliage and curb: one

Success rate of said sedan: zero

