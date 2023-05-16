St. Louis Tree Watch: Sublette Near Shaw Avenues

Triple Zero
This is: an eco-friendly traffic calming measure
Location: Sublette Avenue, near Shaw Boulevard
Carbon Emitted in its construction: zero
Traffic calmed: zero. In fact, in the few minutes we were there, we saw many drivers whose confusion quickly turned to rage when they realized this branch in the road would be a mild inconvenience.
Number of sedans who tried to thread the needle between foliage and curb: one
Success rate of said sedan: zero
