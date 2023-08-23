Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

St. Louis Turns to Cardboard Stop Signs in 'Temporary Fix'

What could go wrong?

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 8:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge One of the city's new cardboard signs, spotted in the Shaw neighborhood on August 23. - SARAH FENSKE
SARAH FENSKE
One of the city's new cardboard signs, spotted in the Shaw neighborhood on August 23.
When south city saw intense flooding last June, it didn't just create problems for the neighborhood of Ellendale. It also knocked the St. Louis Street Department's print shop out of service.

And that's the unlikely backstory of a mystery that's gripped some local sleuths this summer — namely, what's been happening to stop signs around the city?

Savvy observers have spotted stop signs that appear sheared in half in Soulard, the Central West End and downtown. But instead of these signs being targeted for vandalism in an orchestrated campaign, it turns out that a change in materials may have left them more vulnerable to elements of all kinds — wind, bad drivers, vandals.

That's because, as a "temporary fix," city spokesman Nick Dunne confirms, the city isn't using metal for the signs. They've instead turned to corrugated cardboard.

As Dunne explains, metal signs are traditionally made off-site and then delivered to the city print shop to be given their iconic STOP messaging. With the shop still offline, the city had to find a new supplier. Et voila .... cardboard. You can find 'em online for as cheap as $6 a pop ... or is that STOP?

Dunne promises the cardboard signs — and, we presume, the random "ST" and "OP" messages appearing around St. Louis — will soon be a thing of the past.

"They've been restoring the Street Department building for the past year," he says. "This was just a temporary fix, and you'll be seeing metal signs again once that's back."

Dunne wasn't able to say how many cardboard signs are out there or whether there have been many damage reports. But once you know the cardboard signs are out there, you can't stop seeing them — we spotted a dozen in the last day or so, their telltale giveaway a corrugated edge instead of one made of smoother material.

And not all of them seem to be standing up to the elements. Beyond the half-signs that started us off on this quest, a few look positively wilted. Knowing the wear and tear St. Louis drivers put on our roads, light poles, fences and even sidewalks, it's safe to assume these cardboard placeholders don't stand a chance.
click to enlarge A corrugated cardboard stop sign shows buckling. - SARAH FENSKE
SARAH FENSKE
A corrugated cardboard stop sign shows buckling.

Related
Another one!

Does St. Louis Have a Serial Stop Sign Slasher?: A second maimed stop sign has been spotted, this one in the Central West End


Related
Who has the energy for four whole letters?

St. Louis Stop Sign Is Just Half-Assing It: An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Is Getting Another Area Code

By Sarah Fenske

235 who dis?

Officer Freed After Hostage Situation in St. Louis City Justice Center

By Ryan Krull

The City Justice Center was cordoned off due to a reported hostage situation on Tuesday, August 22.

How St. Louis City Justice Center Hostage Situation Began — and Ended

By Ryan Krull

How St. Louis City Justice Center Hostage Situation Began — and Ended

It's Stupid F*cking Hot, St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis is under an excessive heat warning for most of this week.

Also in News

St. Louis City SC Resumes MLS Play With a Bang

By Julian Trejo

Forward Nicholas Gioacchini says a short break brought City SC back and better than ever.

Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

Missouri Parents Can Be Jailed If Their Kids Miss Too Much School, Court Finds

By Sarah Fenske

A classroom with empty desks.

Ohio's Issue 1 Should Be a Lesson for Missouri Republicans, Crystal Quade Says

By Monica Obradovic

Representative Crystal Quade speaks at a rally for transgender rights on March 29, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us