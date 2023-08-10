Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

St. Louis Uber Drivers Kind of Freaked Out These Youthful Conventiongoers

When these Pentecostals visited downtown, they were given some dismaying advice

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 9:14 am

click to enlarge Chris Honeycutt and Brooke Staten in town for the North American Youth Congress.
RYAN KRULL
Chris Honeycutt and Brooke Staten in town for the North American Youth Congress.

The last week in July was a busy one for downtown St. Louis, with City SC playing at home Thursday night and the Chicago Cubs in town for a four-game series against the Cardinals. But in addition to all that, around 40,000 young Pentecostals descended on the city for the North American Youth Congress, a convention that bills itself as "one of the largest Christian youth events in North America."

We caught up with one very high-energy, affable convention-goer, Chris Honeycutt, who dragged his pal Brooke Staten into the conversation. It has been edited for clarity and brevity. You can find Honeycutt's podcast, Out of the Boat, wherever you get podcasts.

How's the convention been this year?

It's super overwhelming because we have friends through social media all over the world. So it's fun to come and see people here and say, “Oh, I know you from social media.” It's kind of like a reunion. It's fun. I like it. It's only every two years.

Have you been to one of these before?

In 2017 it was here in St. Louis. Then last time we had it was 2019. That was in Indiana. Then two years ago because of COVID they canceled it.

Do you notice a difference about St. Louis from 2017 to now, pre- and post-COVID?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I feel like it's more depressing now. Pre-COVID it was butterflies and everything. Now it's like the Uber drivers that we've had, they're all saying, “You should just stay inside. You wanna die?” And I'm like, “Are they trying to scare us or something?”

Yikes! Well here at the conference, who are the big Pentecostal names who are speaking?

[Laughing and pointing to Staten, seated at a bench nearby] Yes. There is. This is a joke. It's not really a joke, but like, Brooke Staten, which is her. She's a big name. If you're like, “Who's a big social media voice in the UPCI [United Pentecostal Church International] world?” You'd say, “Brooke Staten.” Then there's like some big-name preachers. James Wilson is here. Brooke sang a song with him.

You guys both post about stuff related to religion on social media?

Staten: We're actually about to make a podcast right now.

