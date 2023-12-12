St. Louis’ Venice Cafe Gets ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter From Venice, Italy. Maybe

RFT file photo This is Venice Cafe in St. Louis — not Venice, Italy. Just in case that wasn't clear.

Venice Cafe, the eccentric bar and music venue in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood, is apparently confusing patrons of Venice, Italy.

At least, that’s what a letter received by the bar yesterday claims.

Venice Cafe staff members say they are a bit perplexed by the letter, which through primitive graphic design was made to look as if it was sent by La Bienalle Di Venezia, the renowned international architecture, film and music exhibition held in Venice each year.

In the letter, addressed to “Egregio Signor Jeff” (they could have at least Googled owner Jeff Lockheed’s last name), Roberto Cicutto, the president of La Bienalle Di Venezia, supposedly expressed his dismay.

“It is with great appreciation that we have heard of your marvelous installations and very beautiful gardens in Missourie [sic],” the letter begins. “Sadly, and with a heavy heart, after consulting both our legal counsel and leaders of the Tourism Board of the City of Venezia, we must ask that you ‘cease and desist’ the use of the name of Venice in your business name, or in the alternative, to enter into a legal agreement to license this name.”

The letter then goes on to describe the long history of La Biennale di Venezia and the entity’s legal right to Venice’s “trade name.”

“In managing this legal right, it has come to our attention that many tourists have mistaken the origins and beauty of your establishment with the City of Venezia,” the letter says. It also claimed that “agents” have visited the cafe in St. Louis and confirmed that while Venice Cafe is “truly exceptional,” it is “clearly both diluting and confusing with our city’s own reputation in both the beautiful and distinctive in the arts.”

Reached on Facebook, Venice Cafe bartender and social media manager Tess LaCoil says Venice Cafe is “PRETTY sure” the letter is a joke. The writer’s demand of a measly $4.27USD, to be paid in Italian lire, a now-defunct form of Italian currency, is just one giveaway. Cicutto’s scrawly signature written in a crooked line at the end was another, as was the fact that Venice’s motto, “Duri i banchi!” was typed in Comic Sans at the bottom of the page.

If the letter is real, just wait until La Biennale di Venezia finds out about Venice, California, LaCoil jokes. The Los Angeles-area beach town is the cafe's true namesake. Lockheed was amused by artistry there in the 1970s, according to LaCoil.



And take Venice, Missouri, for that matter. People’s attention spans being what they are, perhaps it’s not too bold of an assumption to think the modern brain cannot differentiate between the barren, land-locked streets of Venice, Missouri from the scenic ancient canals of Venice, Italy.

Or maybe the author just wants to profit off the apparent trademark frenzy incurred by a handful of recent lawsuits involving local brand identities. Mission brand tortillas recently sued St. Louis-based Mission Taco Joint over its “misleading representation,” saying the restaurant chain’s use of the word “Mission” could “likely cause confusion” in the taco world. In September, KMOV sued KSDK over its use of the phrase “First Alert Weather.” And, last month, local second-hand chain Found by the Pound sued brand-new retailer Found, saying consumers were confused by the similar names.

Or could it have just been an inside job?



“[It’s] possible,” LaCoil says. “It’s someone who knows our sense of humor.”

But LaCoil almost hopes the letter is real — just for the entertainment of it all.

“It would be beyond frivolous,” LaCoil says. “The only result would be a ton of free, click-bait-guarantee publicity for our nutty little venue.”