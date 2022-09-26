St. Louis Voters Can Choose Their Polling Location in November

The city will offer 12 city-wide vote centers and 72 neighborhood polling places

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 4:13 pm

click to enlarge There's lots at stake in this November's election. Make sure your vote is heard. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
There's lots at stake in this November's election. Make sure your vote is heard.

Voting in St. Louis just got a bit more convenient. The city’s election board on Monday announced more than 70 polling locations in addition to city-wide vote centers for the November general election.

The St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners received some flak after it directed voters to 15 “vote centers” during the primary for aldermanic president earlier this month, instead of the usual 70+ neighborhood polling locations.

Now, neighborhood polling locations are back — and it appears most of the city-wide vote centers are here to stay, too.

Seventy-two neighborhood polling centers will be spread throughout the city, according to Dan Borgmeyer, the democratic director for the Board of Election Commissioners. Residents can also cast their ballots at any of the 12 designated city-wide vote centers, regardless of what precinct they reside in.

Decennial redistricting changed some neighborhood polling places in August, so if you didn’t vote in the August primary, check your polling location because it may have changed since the last major election.

Can’t make the election on Nov. 8? Starting Oct. 25, voters can now cast no-excuse absentee ballots at any of the election board’s designated no-excuse absentee polling places. See polling locations and vote center addresses on St. Louis city’s website.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

St Louis to MLB: Stop Putting Cardinals Games on Apple TV

By Rosalind Early

If you can't figure out how to log on to Apple TV, you may miss a historic home run from Pujols tonight.

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Construction Mishap Again Delays St. Louis Soccer Stadium Opening

By Monica Obradovic

Centene Stadium

Also in News

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us