St. Louis Was Surrounded by 12 Tornadoes Last Weekend

Expert investigators have been looking over recorded wind speed, damage to property and video evidence all week to determine where and if tornadoes occurred. They're still calling their results preliminary, though, so there might've been even more twisters around that just haven't been classified yet.
Tornadoes are categorized based on wind speed and damage done. All of the tornadoes from last Saturday were categorized as an EF-1 or lower.
Earlier this week we learned this:
"Tornadoes are measured on something called the Enhanced Fujita Scale (a.k.a. EF Scale). Tornadoes are given a score of zero to five, with five being the most severe (gusts of at least three seconds that are 200 mph or higher) and zero being the least severe (gusts of at least three seconds that are between 65 and 85 miles per hour)."
So according to the results at the US National Weather Service, the strongest tornadoes (the ones that measured EF-1) hit in Fenton, Pevely, Festus-Herculaneum, Maeystown-Hecker and Belleville.
We could be in for some more wild swings in weather in the coming days. Meteorologists are predicting severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Thursday) and a likely freeze/frost this weekend, too.
