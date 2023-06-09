St. Louis' Water System 'On the Brink,' Mayor's Office Says

A month after a serious water main break shut down all traffic on Interstate 64, there's been another break causing serious headaches in the city — this time near Lansdowne Avenue and Chippewa Street in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
"In one split second, it went all the way to LeGrand's and up to the doors of the firehouse [across the street]," said one woman who lives in an apartment right in front of the break who asked the RFT not to print her name.
She says the break occurred around 11:30 a.m. and water continued gushing for about two hours. Her apartment building was still without running water at 2 p.m.
Nick Desideri, spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones, said in a statement that investment in the city's water infrastructure is "long overdue" and that just two days ago Public Utilities Director Curt Skouby said as much in front of the Board of Aldermen.
"The Board of Aldermen last adjusted the City's water rate in 2010, nearly 13 years ago, and did not move on a proposal to do so in 2016," Desideri said, adding that since October 2022 there have been more than 60 water main breaks in the city. "It's absolutely clear that the City can no longer kick the can down the road."
Two swaths of south city are now under a precautionary boil water advisory following the break. The effected locations include an area near Lindenwood Park as well another, larger area around Holly Hills.
At the site of the water main break this afternoon, Desideri told reporters that the city's water system is "on the brink," according to video shot by the Post-Dispatch's Christian Gooden.
Earlier this month, Ward 1 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer introduced Board Bill 49 which would raise water rates in the city.
According to St. Louis Public Radio, Schweitzer's bill would raise water rates for the average household in the city by about 20 percent.
Even if this increase were to take effect, the average St. Louis city resident would still be paying less for water than residents of St. Louis County and Kansas City, according to city officials.
