St. Louis Weather Could Bring Tornadoes, Hail Tonight

Let's hope the Arch can once again save us

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 1:48 pm

An ominous sky might move over St. Louis later today.
Flickr / Anthony
An ominous sky might move over St. Louis later today.

It's that time of year again. April. When everything is beautiful and then you look up and the sky is green and sirens are wailing and you ... step outside because you're from the Midwest and want to see what's going on.

Well, those of us who like living may want to make sure we have snacks in the basement because severe weather is predicted for the St. Louis area and Metro East tonight.

The type of severe weather isn't entirely known, but the National Weather Service says that severe thunderstorms are highly likely, and due to an advancing cold front, we could also see large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Right now, it's the warmest April 4 since 1929, which spells trouble with the cold front and a deepening low-pressure system. There is a (low) possibility the weather will start turning bad this afternoon, particularly in central and northeast Missouri. Start checking the sky around 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. for isolated thunderstorms, large hail and tornadoes.

If we dodge that bullet, another one is headed for us this evening, starting around 9 p.m. and lasting through 3 a.m. The later storms also have a higher probability of happening.
Here are some things to know as we get ready for tornado season: A watch means that conditions are favorable for bad weather, a tornado, etc. A warning means that a tornado has been spotted. Go into your basement (not outside!).

When storms are coming at night, it's best not to hop in bed and hope for the best. (Though we all have, let's be real.) Instead, unmute your phone so you can get alerts, and make sure said phone and other helpful electronics are fully charged in case your power goes out. Head to safety when alerted that conditions are dangerous.

Stay safe, St. Louis.

Rosalind Early

Rosalind Early
