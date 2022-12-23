St. Louis Weather Forecast Predicts -30 Wind Chills Again Tonight

The dangerous #cold will continue today with actual high temperatures only in the single digits above zero. Wind chills tonight will be in the -15 to -30 degree range. Dress warmly if you must be outdoors. 🥶 #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/81VHIyHCle

If you choose to use a space heater, please remember that they are designed to supplement your home’s primary heating source.



PLEASE keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from everything.



REMAIN in the room while using.



UNPLUG when you go to bed. #STLCity #STL #stlwx pic.twitter.com/1LFBrwJSwr