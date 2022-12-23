St. Louis Weather Forecast Predicts -30 Wind Chills Again Tonight

But be careful with those space heaters, folks

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 9:00 am

If you made it through the bitter cold last night in St. Louis without too much issue, consider yourself lucky. Having adequate shelter is always a blessing. But even if they managed to keep their bodies warm through the night, many people across town are waking up this morning to frozen pipes, dead car batteries and other consequences of this extreme weather.

We were fortunate that we didn’t get more snow from this winter storm, but the same brutally cold temperatures that we dealt with yesterday are going to hang on for another day or so.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis says that the actual temperature today will reach only into the single digits and that the wind chills tonight will “be in the -15 to -30 degree range” across the area.

The St. Louis Fire Department is issuing warnings about space heaters this week, reminding residents that they need to be kept three feet away from everything (and are never to be used while you're sleeping) for safety purposes.
If you need a place to warm up while this weather system passes through, visit stlouis-mo.gov for a list of warming centers ready to welcome you. For the most up-to-date information, call 2-1-1 and a call center specialist will guide you to safety.

