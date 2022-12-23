St. Louis Weather Forecast Predicts -30 Wind Chills Again Tonight

If you made it through the bitter cold last night in St. Louis without too much issue, consider yourself lucky. Having adequate shelter is always a blessing. But even if they managed to keep their bodies warm through the night, many people across town are waking up this morning to frozen pipes, dead car batteries and other consequences of this extreme weather.
The dangerous #cold will continue today with actual high temperatures only in the single digits above zero. Wind chills tonight will be in the -15 to -30 degree range. Dress warmly if you must be outdoors. 🥶 #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/81VHIyHCle— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 23, 2022
We were fortunate that we didn’t get more snow from this winter storm, but the same brutally cold temperatures that we dealt with yesterday are going to hang on for another day or so.
The National Weather Service of St. Louis says that the actual temperature today will reach only into the single digits and that the wind chills tonight will “be in the -15 to -30 degree range” across the area.
The St. Louis Fire Department is issuing warnings about space heaters this week, reminding residents that they need to be kept three feet away from everything (and are never to be used while you're sleeping) for safety purposes.
If you need a place to warm up while this weather system passes through, visit stlouis-mo.gov for a list of warming centers ready to welcome you. For the most up-to-date information, call 2-1-1 and a call center specialist will guide you to safety.
If you choose to use a space heater, please remember that they are designed to supplement your home’s primary heating source.— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 22, 2022
PLEASE keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from everything.
REMAIN in the room while using.
UNPLUG when you go to bed. #STLCity #STL #stlwx pic.twitter.com/1LFBrwJSwr
