St. Louis Weather Forecast Will Make Your Balls Shrink

We get two seasons this week...near record highs Wednesday and then January-like cold Friday-Weekend.

So, Puffy Coat Alert for the weekend!

Highs Wednesday will be close to the record of 78 (from 2020) and then highs this weekend near 40 are close to the normal high in January pic.twitter.com/qgYSpqTfBf — Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) November 7, 2022

As of 12:51PM the temperature is 80, which breaks the record high at KSTL (St Louis Lambert International Airport) for today. The record was 78° set in 2020. There are several more hours of heating expected, so could see an even warmer record high. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 9, 2022

"We have one word for these temperatures: rude."

Temps plummet behind a strong cold front Friday, sending highs 20F below normal for mid-November. Records look safe (those are REALLY cold), but it will still be a rude reminder that Winter approaches. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx #MidMOwx pic.twitter.com/V1KlvlCxwy — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 9, 2022