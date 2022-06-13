St. Louis Weather Heat Index Expected To Hit 111 Today

Record high temps expected this week. Combined w/ high humidity 🥵, look for heat index values each PM of 100-110F 🌡️ thru WED. If you have to be outdoors, take breaks in the shade/AC 🏠 and drink plenty of water 🥤! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/wdYTehS6Ma