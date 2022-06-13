Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Weather Heat Index Expected To Hit 111 Today

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 1:28 pm

As a wise man once sang to Carlos Santana: “Man, it’s a hot one.”

We knew this heat wave was coming, but somehow that doesn’t make it feel any more tolerable. It’s overcast outside right now — the sun isn’t even bright and blazing — but we still might hit the triple digits before the sun sets tonight.

The next few days of the forecast predict the same fate. Until Thursday, that is, when it will be a downright freezing 97 degrees.

With the heat index factored in, the National Weather Service of St. Louis says we could reach a full 111 degrees today. When temperatures get this high, we all need to take extra care to watch out for ourselves and others.


If your home isn’t sufficiently cooled and you feel as though you’re in danger of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website to find the nearest cooling center.

Severe heat causes a specific threat to unhoused St. Louisans, as well. If you want to make sure your unhoused neighbors are cared for and safe, visit UnhousedSTL.org to find out how to help.

